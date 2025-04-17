Democrats Faceplanted Defending a Human Trafficker, but It Gets Worse

It’s been a bad week for the Democrats, who went all-in defending Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the deported suspected MS-13 gang member whom they so desperately want returned to the United States. A bombshell report from The Tennessee Star reveals that Kilmar Abrego Garcia — or as the mainstream media prefers to call him, the innocent "Maryland father" — was suspected of human trafficking back in 2022. But here's the kicker: Biden's FBI ordered his release anyway.

During a routine traffic stop in Tennessee, officers discovered Abrego Garcia driving without a valid license while transporting seven other individuals from Texas to Maryland. That alone should have landed him in hot water, but what happened next is even more disturbing.

The Star learned from sources familiar with the incident that Abrego Garcia was stopped for an unknown reason on Dec. 6, 2022, and that the THP officer responsible for the stop immediately discovered he had seven passengers — a total of eight individuals inside the vehicle.

During a nearly two-hour traffic stop, the THP officer determined that Abrego Garcia […] was operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s license and began searching for information about him. One source told The Star that THP ultimately discovered Abrego Garcia was on a terrorist watch list, but could not locate Abrego Garcia on a deportation list. Another source told The Star that THP did not discover Abrego Garcia on a terrorist watch list but that another one of the seven passengers in the vehicle may have been on a terrorist watch list. THP subsequently called the FBI, which was then led by former Director Christopher Wray under the Biden administration. The FBI instructed the THP officers at the scene to capture photographs of all eight people in the vehicle and document its contents.

Here’s where things got really disturbing, according to the report: "Once the photographs were captured, this source told The Star that the FBI requested THP release all eight individuals and that the THP officers complied with this request."

Yeah, the Biden administration released a suspected human trafficker.

This revelation not only makes the Biden administration look awful, but it makes the Democrats' passionate defense of Abrego Garcia even more absurd. They're falling over themselves to paint him as some innocent victim of Trump's immigration policies, with Sen. Chris Van Hollen even making a theatrical trip to El Salvador to visit him in prison.

Obviously, there's more to this story than the left wants you to hear. In fact, two separate judges have determined Abrego Garcia likely has ties to MS-13. And let's not forget about his 2019 detention outside a Maryland Home Depot, where he was caught loitering with known MS-13 gang members during a murder investigation.

“Abrego Garcia was a foreign terrorist. He is an MS-13 gang member. He was engaged in human trafficking. He illegally came into our country. So, deporting him back to El Salvador was always going to be the end result,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier this week.

While Democrats continue their theatrical performances defending this MS-13-linked individual who was engaged in human trafficking, President Trump remains focused on doing what he promised: protecting American citizens and enforcing our immigration laws.

The left can keep crying about their "Maryland father," but the facts speak for themselves. This isn't about separating families — it's about keeping American communities safe from criminal aliens who never should have been here in the first place.

