The Morning Briefing: I Would Love to Believe That the Dems Are in a Doom Spiral...

Everywhere we look these days it seems that someone is talking about the decline or outright demise of the Democratic Party. For a few months after last year's presidential election, it was mostly people in conservative media who were discussing it. Now we've got Dem pundits sounding the alarm. Most Democratic elected officials remain blissfully clueless, however.

I have written a lot about the obvious state of disarray that the party is in. It's incredibly bizarre for those of us who remember when the Democratic Party was a well-oiled and formidable political machine. One of my biggest frustrations as an activist for the last four decades has been watching the GOP play a shortsighted, reactive game while the Dems were always thinking several election cycles down the road.

That's all been flipped on its head.

It took a while, but President Trump has transformed the Republican Party into a bunch of fighters who want to win. In the process, his mere presence has broken the Dems and turned them into a bunch of screaming ninnies who only want to rage against him. There's no more long-term strategizing at the Democratic National Committee. It seems that the only directive coming from on high these days is "Be loud and drop a lot of f-bombs."

Things certainly do not look good for the Dems at the moment. Yesterday, Scott wrote a post about an article in The New York Times that must have them snorting Prilosec over at the DNC. According to the Times, Democrats are "hemorrhaging voters" right now. There are 30 states that track partisan voter registration and the Dems ceded ground to the Republicans in every single one of them between the 2020 and 2024 elections.

As we have discussed here many times this year, the Democrats aren't making much of an effort to win back any of those voters they've lost. They've mostly been putting on a show for the dwindling base. Rather than face reality and try to broaden the party's appeal, they're high-fiving each other over South Park episodes about President Trump.

They are going to flail as long as Trump is in office, which will bring about a greater disconnect with the non-coastal Dem moderates and independent voters. This is from my friend and HotAir colleague Ed Morrissey's analysis of that same NYT article:

More likely, though, the damage comes from Democrats’ refusal to listen to voters. To some extent, this is also a result of Trump Derangement Syndrome, which basically forces them to automatically reject any position or action Trump takes as “fascism.” This month, that took the form of defending criminals over better law enforcement in Washington DC, but that’s not the first time Democrats have embraced 20% positions as a knee-jerk reaction to Trump. The Harvard-Harris CAPS poll series has made that disconnect painfully clear all year long.

Trump does have enough time left in power for the Dems to inflict serious damage upon themselves. I'm not sure it will be enough to blow up the party completely though.

Once Trump is out of office, there is the possibility that the Democrats will become slightly less incoherent (that's as nicely as I can put that). Yes, they're going to have a lot of pieces to pick up and put back together, but they might be able to begin a turnaround after Trump heads back to Florida in January of 2029.

A bigger worry for me is that the GOP will regress once Trump is officially off of the national stage. If Republicans go back to their old ways and start rolling over and playing dead, it will hasten any Democratic comeback that may be in the offing.

There is also the fact that the Democrats' public education indoctrination mill has had a few generations to work on the minds of young voters. The younger voters who are excited about Zohran Mamdani in New York may not be registered Democrats, but they'll happily vote for any radicalized commie offerings the Democrats have on the ballot.

We have to ponder what might rise up in its place should the Democratic Party go the way of the Whigs. Rick wrote a post yesterday that wondered whether we're ready for a "serious" third party. One will have to become viable once it's clear that the Dems are beginning their death rattle. There are no guarantees that it will be a palatable alternative to the unhinged Dems we're dealing with now. I highly doubt that it will be.

For now, I will dream of the Democrats fading into political irrelevance. It could still happen. I just hope that some party with the word "Workers" in its name doesn't rush in to feast on the carcass of the Dems.

Everything Isn't Awful

This dog 🐕 had been missing for two weeks and this was the house cat's 😺 reaction when he was finally found 🤗 pic.twitter.com/zOOeGUVn5J — Smile Please 😊 (@Smile_1Please) August 20, 2025

Surprise! About That Illegal Who Was Ripped Out of His Car by Federal Agents in DC...

It's Done: Texas Finally Passes New Congressional Maps

How is Trump's Latest Trucking Mandate Not the Norm?

CNN's Segment on Slavery Got Blown Up by a Lefty MAGA Supporter

Media's Red Flag Law Defense Not Making Case They Think it Is

NRA Celebrates Win Over New Mexico's Waiting Period Law

DOJ Pick for Co-Deputy Director of FBI Gets Applause From 2A Group

'Death Cycle': Dem Bleedout Is Real -- And Spectacular

*sniff* That's beautiful. Anti-ICE TikTok Influencer Gets Arrested by ICE

Gavin Newsom's Social Media Team Now Making Fun of Assassination

Hilarious: Secretary Sean Duffy Accepts Hegseth, RFK Jr.’s MAHA Fitness Challenge

'Pack the Bags, We're Going on a Guilt Trip'—the Secret to the Democrats' Success

Watch: D.C. Police Officer Triggers the Ever-Loving Mess Out of a Protester With One Question

Hillary Clinton Asks What We'd Call What's Happening to Texas Dems in Another Country

The Journalist Who Cried Wolf! CNN's Blitzer Is Afraid of Humvee Outside D.C.'s Union Station

Cracker Barrel Trends on X After Revealing New Logo

Study Suggests Climate Change Should Be a Factor When Determining Heart Procedures

So Is Mamdani Really a Commie? He Gets Asked Again, and His Answer Is Eye-Opening

Trump Is 100% Right to Target Toxic Windmills

The Left’s Racial Division Agenda Threatens the American Dream

Paul Reubens Was A Dream Subject For Director Matt Wolf, But Making ‘Pee-wee As Himself’ Was Complicated

Microsoft and Asus’ answers to SteamOS and the Steam Deck launch on October 16

Food for the Ages: 7 Historical NYC Dishes You Can Still Order Today

