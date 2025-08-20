DHS Touts New ‘Cornhusker Clink’

The Donald Trump-Kristi Noem Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is set to expand what Noem is calling the “Cornhusker Clink” to detain illegal aliens.

Noem announced the detention expansion on August 20, proudly telling Americans, “COMING SOON to Nebraska: Cornhusker Clink. Today, we’re announcing a new partnership with the state of Nebraska to expand detention bed space by 280 beds.” This is good news because it means Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is arresting so many illegals that it needs more space to hold them before deportation.

Advertisement

In her X post, Noem added, “Thanks to Governor Pillen for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country. If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Nebraska’s Cornhusker Clink. Avoid arrest and self deport now using the CBP Home App.”

The official DHS X account subsequently posted a cheeky photo of ears of corn wearing ICE hats.

Related: Massachusetts Colleges Protect Illegals From ICE

In the official DHS press release, the agency declared that the One Big Beautiful Bill funded the new expansion.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen declared Tuesday, “Today the State of Nebraska is stepping up its support of President Trump’s and Secretary Noem’s immigration enforcement initiatives in several key ways.”

He added, “I am pleased that our facility and team in McCook can be tasked with helping our federal partners protect our homeland by housing criminal illegal aliens roaming our country’s communities today. I am also proud that the Nebraska State Patrol and National Guard will be assisting ICE enforcement efforts, as well. Homeland security starts at home, and, just as when I twice deployed troops to secure our southern border during the failed Biden administration, Nebraska will continue to do its part.”

Advertisement

Additionally, the Nebraska State Patrol announced its intent to sign a 287(g) agreement empowering its Nebraska State Troopers to help ICE get these criminal illegal aliens off our streets. Moreover, Gov. Pillen ordered the Nebraska National Guard to provide administrative and logistical support to Nebraska-based ICE officials in enforcing immigration laws. Approximately 20 Army National Guard soldiers will participate in this mission, commencing training within the next week.

The Trump administration has made arresting law-breaking foreigners a top priority since January. For instance, in the first half of 2025, ICE arrests in Georgia were up 367% compared to the same time last year under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Those arrested include an illegal alien accused of homicide, another convicted of statutory rape and child molestation/aggravated child molestation, an illegal arrested for incest, and yet another convicted of distribution of methamphetamine, drug trafficking, multiple weapon offenses, and illegal entry.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated, “Biden’s open border polices allowed Laken Riley’s killer to be in the country and gave him the opportunity brutally murder the young Georgia nursing student. President Trump promised to put Americans first and remove violent criminals from our country and that’s exactly what we are doing.” And that’s true across America, not just in Georgia.

Advertisement

The Cornhusker Clink will be put to good use.

Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!