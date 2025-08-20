Massachusetts Colleges Protect Illegals From ICE

Five more universities, this time in Massachusetts, face accusations of shielding illegal aliens from federal authorities.

Harvard University, of course, is on the list. The other Massachusetts institutions of woker learning are Suffolk University, Boston University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and the University of Massachusetts, Boston (UMass Boston). They could all be in violation of federal law if they are actively blocking or interfering with ICE activities.

Campus Reform researched the policies of each of the universities to identify how each of them protects illegals. UMass Boston, for instance, states that it allows students and faculty to lead workshops and townhalls about the “presence of police on our campus” because of “our status as a sanctuary campus for DACA students.”

Harvard is even worse. It lies to students about what “rights” illegal aliens have, encourages them not to provide any information to ICE, and has even issued samples of warrants to help students decide when to lock ICE agents out and hide. It is worth noting that ICE agents are allowed to question and even arrest illegal aliens if they have reasonable suspicion without a warrant, so Harvard is being doubly deceptive.

Likewise, Suffolk University provides “Know Your Rights” training that is equally deceptive about illegal aliens’ “rights.” Suffolk blocks ICE agents from entering buildings. University acting president Marisa J. Kelly bashed Donald Trump and stated, “As a matter of practice, the Suffolk University Police Department does not and will not ask our students about immigration status or share information about our students’ immigration status.”

Returning to Harvard, campus security does not cooperate with ICE, and the university boasts:

In accordance with longstanding policy, the Harvard University Police Department (HUPD) expects U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to check in with HUPD first and to have a valid warrant before undertaking any enforcement action on campus. HUPD must comply with validly issued judicial warrants.

Again, ICE can make warrantless searches and arrests, so Harvard is deliberately trying to put up roadblocks by demanding warrants.

MIT sobs proudly, “We are very fortunate that some of those brilliant students – also known as Dreamers – call MIT their home.” Therefore, MIT filed an amicus brief in a case that temporarily halted the federal government from ending the DACA program for illegals.

Furthermore, MIT has an Immigrant Legal Resource Center and National Immigration Law Center and provides students with advice from an immigration lawyer.

Boston University brags that it tries to make sure “the experience of undocumented students is as similar as possible to the experience of all other students.” To that end, “we will not share information on the immigration status of undocumented students to any third party unless legally required by subpoena, warrant, or court order, or if approved by a student. Although undocumented students are not eligible for federal financial aid, they can certainly apply for private aid and scholarships.” It is not clear if the Boston University guidance directly challenges the laws on warrantless arrests.

Federal law prohibits impeding ICE activities or shielding illegals from law enforcement.

It's time to cut off all federal funding for these universities pending an investigation into their anti-ICE policies.

