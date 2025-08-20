Chris Cuomo Declares the Democrat Party 'Dead'

Chris Cuomo, the brother of NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo, reflected on the state of the Democratic Party today during an interview with Benny Johnson on his podcast. There, he delivered a stark verdict: The Democratic Party is dead.

Drawing on his personal political lineage, Cuomo pointed out a fundamental shift that has erased the party he once knew and fought for. "My brother's a Democrat. I don't know why, but he is. Uh, my father was a Democrat. I know exactly why he was, but his party doesn't exist anymore," Cuomo said. "And while I had disagreements with my father about different issues, I knew what principles were guiding him."

Cuomo recalled his father’s era, a time when the Democratic Party was distinctly focused on protecting the little guy and maintaining a balanced role for government. "My father's battle was against trickle-down economics and Reagan Republicanism," he explained. "The Democratic Party that he fought for and the Republican Party that he fought against — neither exists anymore." Cuomo described his father's party as one that said, "Take care of the little guy, take care of the little guy, take care of the little guy. Stay out of our bedroom. Stay out of my heart. Just do all the government we need, but only the government we need. And we're a secular society. Don't put anything else on me."

According to Cuomo, his father's Democratic Party embraced a capitalism that offered opportunity in a free market, rejecting socialism while supporting necessary public services like education and entitlements. He emphasized, "No Democrat ever argued for anything else. No Democrat would've argued for open borders. You know — none of this. My father would've done none of this."

Discussing how politics has flipped since his father’s time, Cuomo noted that today's left champions cultural elitism, dictating how people should speak and raise their children. Meanwhile, the Republicans have become anti-establishment champions for the little people trampled upon by the elites, a complete reversal from previous alignments. He said, "They flipped in terms of their operative animus and their constituencies out of convenience and time."

“So, my father's party is no more,” Cuomo continued. “He believed that the opportunity to be part of a free market was exactly why his parents — illiterate, okay? Uh, unsophisticated, untrained except, uh, with a heart, you know, three sizes too big, filled with ambition and dreams — [came here], to be able to compete, you know? Without some feudal system on your head in rural Italy, where they were telling you who you could be and how you could be. [They believed that] was worth everything.”

When it came to the current chaotic and provocative political environment, Cuomo expressed deep frustration with the lack of responsibility and accountability. He lamented the constant push for controversy over constructive dialogue: "Today, it's all provocative bulls**t all the time. No responsibility. No accountability. You just move on to the next. And it gets us views, it gets us clicks, but it's not getting us to a better place."

Chris Cuomo is absolutely right about what the Democratic Party has become. It’s no longer even pretending to fight for the little guy. It exists to serve the coastal elites and their agenda. If Democrats ever cared about everyday Americans, that was long ago and only for show. Now they thrive on outrage, scandals, and clickbait while ignoring the real problems facing the country.

Cuomo’s blunt assessment simply confirms what millions of us already know: The Democratic Party has lost its way and turned its back on the very people it once pretended to represent.

