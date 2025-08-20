RFK Slams Academy of Pediatrics for Big Pharma Ties

Corporate donors shouldn’t be unfairly influencing child vaccine policy. That’s the message Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has for the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

On August 19, Kennedy shared a screenshot from the website of the American Academy of Pediatrics, “thanking the organization’s top corporate donors.” The problem is that the four top donor companies make almost every single vaccine on the CDC’s recommended childhood vaccine schedule. And shockingly, that shows up in AAP’s vaccine recommendations and opinions on Kennedy’s reforms of CDC guidance.

Merck, Moderna, Pfizer, and Sanofi are corporate donors to AAP. Unsurprisingly, therefore, AAP is less motivated to investigate the safety of the vaccines manufactured by these companies.

AAP provides advice to clinicians on talking parents, kids, and even pregnant women into as many vaccines as possible. But the organization also provides a vaccine schedule at variance with reformed HHS/CDC guidance, and Kennedy argues that this is due to Big Pharma donor influence.

Kennedy accused, “AAP is angry that CDC has eliminated corporate influence in decisions over vaccine recommendations and returned CDC to gold-standard science and evidence-based medicine laser-focused on children’s health.”

Hence, Kennedy explained, “AAP today released its own list of corporate-friendly vaccine recommendations. The Trump Administration believes in free speech and AAP has a right to make its case to the American people. But AAP should follow the lead of HHS and disclose conflicts of interest, including its corporate entanglements and those of its journal—Pediatrics—so that Americans may ask whether the AAP’s recommendations reflect public health interest, or are, perhaps, just a pay-to-play scheme to promote commercial ambitions of AAP’s Big Pharma benefactors.”

Another question is whether AAP will admit to hospitals and other medical service providers that its recommendations are no longer based on CDC recommendations and research, and therefore that some vaccines have lost liability protection. “AAP should also be candid with doctors and hospitals that recommendations that diverge from the CDC’s official list are not shielded from liability under the 1986 Vaccine Injury Act,” Kennedy added.

Earlier this month, HHS revived its Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines as its latest move in addressing concerns about cutting corners on vaccine approval. And Kennedy has repeatedly said that the dozens of vaccines added to the routine childhood schedule since 1986 were not properly tested.

“No routine injected vaccine on CDC’s schedule was licensed for children based on a placebo-controlled trial. In instances where a vaccine was used as a control, it too was never licensed based on a placebo-controlled trial. That is not conjecture. It is a fact based on FDA’s clinical trial data,” Kennedy stated.

Safety and health should be the priority when approving vaccines for children — or anyone — rather than Big Pharma influences.

