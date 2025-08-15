HHS Revives Child Vaccine Task Force

The Health and Human Services Department (HHS) is reviving a task force aimed at determining the safety of vaccines administered to children, a concern that did not worry the previous administration in the least.

HHS issued a press release Thursday about the Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines, a federal panel, which, according to HHS, was originally created by Congress. It is not clear exactly why the task force was no longer in use, except that big pharmaceutical companies and government medical agencies have been allowed to be careless in recent years when meeting standards for safety on vaccines we are injecting into our kids.

While the reasoning behind the move might be somewhat speculative, the press release did say exactly when the task force was allowed to disappear, which was 1998, the year before I was born. That is a long time not to have a federal panel that is supposed to be responsible for making sure childhood vaccines are safe.

“By reinstating this Task Force, we are reaffirming our commitment to rigorous science, continuous improvement, and the trust of American families," said National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Jay Bhattacharya, who operates under HHS auspices. "NIH is proud to lead this effort to advance vaccine safety and support innovation that protects children without compromise.”

Bhattacharya will head up the task force, which will include representatives from multiple federal healthcare agencies, including the NIH, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Advisory Commission on Childhood Vaccines will be working with the newly revived task force to ensure certain standards are enforced, to which end they will have two focuses:

• The development, promotion, and refinement of childhood vaccines that result in fewer and less serious adverse reactions than those vaccines currently on the market. • Improvements in vaccine development, production, distribution, and adverse reaction reporting — along with supporting research to make vaccines safer.

HHS will provide Congress with a formal report to Congress within two years, ensuring accountability, with regular reports every two years.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has prioritized making sure that vaccines for children are safe, which has not been a priority for government officials and medical professionals in recent years. Kennedy highlighted key data in June. In 1986, babies received three shots and children received 11 shots, but the number of routine vaccines for minors has increased to between 69 and 92 in 2025. Many of these new vaccines are actually unnecessary, and the overwhelming majority of them have not been properly tested, according to the HHS secretary.

“No routine injected vaccine on CDC’s schedule was licensed for children based on a placebo-controlled trial. In instances where a vaccine was used as a control, it too was never licensed based on a placebo-controlled trial. That is not conjecture. It is a fact based on FDA’s clinical trial data,” Kennedy stated. He and other Trump administration appointees aim to fix that.

