As Trump Kills D.C. Crime, Lefty Claims He’s Provoking Violence

As Donald Trump’s federalization of the D.C. police force and deployment of the National Guard have brought violent crime plummeting down in our nation’s capital, a leftist councilwoman in the city is outrageously accusing Trump of inciting violence.

In the opposite world of leftists, punishing violence provokes violence, while encouraging crime keeps people safe. Washington, D.C. City Councilwoman Christina Henderson is supposedly Independent, but her voting record indicates leftist bias, including anti-police, pro-welfare, and pro-tax-hike votes. So it’s not surprising that now, instead of thanking the Trump administration for bringing down crime, she is furious about the return of law and order.

On NPR’s “Morning Edition” Monday, co-host Leila Fadel asked Henderson, “So, we just heard there from our correspondent that community leaders are worried that this situation could become violent. Is that something you’re concerned about?”

In true leftist fashion, Henderson blamed the law enforcers rather than the lawbreakers. “Definitely. I believe that this is a manufactured emergency to distract Americans from other pressing national issues of concern,” she pontificated. Right. A “manufactured emergency.” People are being shot, robbed, and assaulted on a regular basis with scarcely any consequences in our national capital, but Henderson wants us to believe that everything is sunshine and roses.

Actually, D.C. has higher violent crime stats than numerous third-world basketcases, but Henderson will not allow reality to interfere with her Trump Derangement Syndrome. She babbled, “But the only way for the president to justify having all of these troops deployed on American streets is for there to be some sort of incident. And so, I do believe that this is an effort to provoke the residents of the district into some violent act.”

She seems to think that criminals ought to be defended for committing dangerous crimes if only they can claim they were triggered by the Bad Orange Man and his troops. Obviously, the fact that carjackings, assaults, and murders are shockingly high doesn’t faze her one bit. Then again, she can probably afford to live somewhere a little secluded from the crime that is rife in D.C.

Henderson’s fellow D.C. councilman Charles Allen, a Democrat, wailed that Trump’s federalization of police is “an extreme, outrageous, and dangerous move for our city and the safety of all our residents.” Apparently, stopping crime is dangerous for D.C. residents? Lefty logic is truly mystifying.

Fortunately, Trump ignored the Democrats and launched his D.C. crime crackdown, which is already producing happy results. As my colleague Matt Margolis reported, citing D.C. police union data, “Carjackings, once a daily menace, plunged a stunning 83%. Violent crime overall dropped by 22%. Car theft was down 21%. Assaults with deadly weapons dipped by 6%. Even property crime ticked down. In total, crime fell by 8% in less than two weeks.”

So crime is already going down, which means that in Washington, residents are in fact safer, regardless of what pablum lefties spew.

