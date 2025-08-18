Here’s How ICE Will Save Oklahoma $36K a Day

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is set to save Oklahoma taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars every day through a program launched this year.

ICE announced on X August 15, “Oklahoma does not have any sanctuary cities and is undertaking an initiative to send criminal aliens from jails and prisons directly to ICE. All states could follow suit, eliminating the risks of criminal alien recidivism after incarceration. It just makes sense.” If only more states made policies based on common sense. Now the $36,000 Oklahoma pays daily for the illegal aliens incarcerated in the state will dwindle until, hopefully, not a single illegal alien criminal is left.

Advertisement

ICE linked to an example of just one criminal set for deportation under the new program. Jorge Ramos-Guerra, 37, is an illegal alien from Mexico who had a Final Order of Removal on him since 1999. It took until now to apprehend him. Ramos-Guerra has a rap sheet that includes fentanyl trafficking, firearms possession, and also drug charges.

More than a quarter of a century after he should have been deported, Ramos-Guerra will no longer be allowed in the USA. It’s about d**n time.

Related: Portland Antifa Riot at ICE Facility—Again

As of 2022, the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) found that American taxpayers were bearing the financial burden of at least $151 billion every year due to illegal immigration. That cost almost certainly went up in 2023 and 2024 given the scope of the Biden border crisis and how many freebies Democrats were offering the ever-growing flood of illegals. That’s a lot of our hard-earned money wasted on law-breaking foreigners. At least Oklahoma is doing something about it.

The Oklahoma-ICE program, Operation Guardian, was originally announced in February, though ICE is emphasizing it again in an effort to inspire similar programs. At the launch of the partnership, the state’s government provided the following information:

Oklahoma taxpayers are currently paying approximately $36,000 per day to house 525 illegal aliens in state correctional facilities, majority of whom have committed violent crimes against children, sexual assaults, homicides, or other violent crimes. Of all the illegal aliens being held in Oklahoma’s correctional system, 72% are from Mexico, 8% are from Guatemala, 7% are from Honduras, 1% are from Vietnam, and 12% from other foreign nations. In addition to these known criminal illegal aliens, there are likely hundreds more with ICE detainers in county jails serving a sentence or being held in pre-trial detention.

Advertisement

The state’s Commissioner of Public Safety, Tim Tipton, proudly declared, “This plan ensures Oklahoma leads the nation in cracking down on illegal aliens who’ve committed crimes against our communities.”

Urge your state governors and other politicians to prioritize Americans’ safety and financial responsibility by handing illegal alien criminals over to ICE. Instead of paying for the food and board of these foreign criminals, we can deport them whence they came. That’s a win for us and for the enforcement of immigration law.

Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!