New York Times Shock Study: ‘The Death Cycle of the Democratic Party’

Instead of a donkey as its mascot, maybe the Democrats should consider a Mohican. It’d be more accurate: They’re dropping like flies.

Since April of 2024, six U.S. congressmen have died in office. All six were Democrats. (Fun fact: Even if you go all the way back to 2022, the last EIGHT congressmen who died in office were ALL Democrats.) Turns out there are a few unfortunate consequences to relying on a geriatric workforce.

Those dead congressmen cost the Democrats dearly.

But in hindsight, perhaps we should applaud the Democrats for being such sticklers for accuracy in representative government: A dying party, after all, deserves to be represented by a dying congressman.

This morning, the New York Times released a fascinating study — one that should send shockwaves throughout D.C.: “The Democratic Party Faces a Voter Registration Crisis.”

Among its findings:

The Democratic Party is hemorrhaging voters long before they even go to the polls. Of the 30 states that track voter registration by political party, Democrats lost ground to Republicans in every single one between the 2020 and 2024 elections — and often by a lot. That four-year swing toward the Republicans adds up to 4.5 million voters, a deep political hole that could take years for Democrats to climb out from. [emphasis added]

So, just your standard story about the Democratic Party going… wait: 0-30 in ALL 30 STATES that track voter registration? Welp, that ain’t good.

This means that it is clearly a national movement. We can’t dismiss it as a Red State phenomenon, or a regional skirmish in the Culture War.

This is far bigger than that:

The stampede away from the Democratic Party is occurring in battleground states, the bluest states and the reddest states, too, according to a new analysis of voter registration data by The New York Times. The analysis used voter registration data compiled by L2, a nonpartisan data firm. Few measurements reflect the luster of a political party’s brand more clearly than the choice by voters to identify with it — whether they register on a clipboard in a supermarket parking lot, at the Department of Motor Vehicles or in the comfort of their own home. And fewer and fewer Americans are choosing to be Democrats. [emphasis added]

The New York Times is using lots of loaded language — phrases like “stampede away from the Democratic Party” and “hemorrhaging voters.” We should always be mindful of their not-so-subtle editorializations because they reflect certain biases. So let’s strip away the pearl-clutching nonsense and narrow our focus to the “bottom line” numbers in a specific timeframe: 2020 through 2024.

Really, how bad was it?

All told, Democrats lost about 2.1 million registered voters between the 2020 and 2024 elections in the 30 states, along with Washington, D.C., that allow people to register with a political party. (In the remaining 20 states, voters do not register with a political party.) Republicans gained 2.4 million.

Holy Guacamole! (Pardon my French Spanish.)

One party is growing; the other is dying. Some of the Donkeys' attrition is clearly due to ex-Democrats joining the GOP, but lots of the GOP’s gains were from an influx of new voters:

In 2018, Democrats accounted for 34 percent of new voter registrations nationwide, while Republicans were only 20 percent. Yet by 2024, Republicans had overtaken Democrats among new registrants. In six years, the G.O.P.’s share rose by 9 percentage points; the Democratic share dropped nearly 8 points. […] Not so long ago, in 2018, Democrats had accounted for 66 percent of new voters under 45 who registered with one of the two major parties. Yet by 2024, the Democratic share had plunged to 48 percent, the Times analysis of L2’s data found. In other words, Republicans went from roughly one-third of newly registered voters under 45 to a majority in the last six years. The story is even bleaker for Democrats in some key states. In Nevada, which releases particularly detailed data, Republicans added nearly twice as many voters under 35 to the rolls as Democrats did last year, state records show. [emphasis added]

The bad news for the Democratic Party is that its popularity with men has plummeted. But the good news is, its popularity with women has plummeted, too. (Wait. That’s not good news.)

Nearly 49 percent of men newly registering with a major party chose the Democrats in 2020. In 2024, that figure was down to roughly 39 percent. At the same time, the Democratic edge among women registering to vote has shrunk. The combination inverted a gender gap that in recent years had heavily benefited Democrats.

So, congrats to the Democrats on FINALLY achieving gender equality. (And now it makes sense why they keep insisting there are dozens of different genders to choose from: If men AND women rejected me, I’d be looking for a third, fourth, and fifth gender, too. Maybe somewhere, someone will love me!)

There also seems to be a mass exodus of Latino voters:

Few states offer partisan registration data by race. But those that do reflect the Democratic Party’s fading allure to Latino voters, according to the Times analysis of the L2 data. In Florida, a slim 52 percent majority of new Latino registrants who chose one of the two major parties had aligned with the Democrats in 2020. By last year, the party’s share of new Latino voters had collapsed to 33 percent. Democrats fared only slightly better in North Carolina: The party’s share of Latino registrants picking one of the two major parties declined from 72 percent in 2020 to 58 percent last year.

The New York Times lamented the deathblow of the old liberal canard of using “nonprofits” to juice Democratic registration artificially: Because of Trump’s popularity with minorities, that no longer works:

For years, the left has relied on a sprawling network of nonprofits — which solicit donations from people whose identities they need not disclose — to register Black, Latino and younger voters. Though the groups are technically nonpartisan, the underlying assumption has been that most new voters registering would vote Democratic. Mr. Trump upended that calculation with the inroads he made with working-class nonwhite voters. “You can’t just register a young Latino or a young Black voter and assume that they’re going to know that it’s Democrats that have the best policies,” Ms. Cardona said. [emphasis added]

Right! Those mercurial Latinos and disloyal blacks might do something loco — like think on their own — and leave the Democratic Party plantation. Why, the nerve of them!

One of the so-called “experts” quoted in the New York Times’ study believes these political trends are permanent:

“I don’t want to say, ‘The death cycle of the Democratic Party,’ but there seems to be no end to this,” said Michael Pruser, who tracks voter registration closely as the director of data science for Decision Desk HQ, an election-analysis site. “There is no silver lining or cavalry coming across the hill. This is month after month, year after year.” [emphasis added]

Damn straight there’s no “cavalry” coming across the hill: That’s the upside to securing the border. The Democrats will have to woo real, actual Americans — as opposed to simply importing their next generation of voters — and they don’t like it one bit.

Well, okay. Things are looking awfully bleak for the Democratic Party, but surely there’s SOMETHING positive for liberals to hang their hat on, right? Like, President Trump has done such a miserable, terrible, abysmal job as president, so the American people MUST have come to their senses since then, right?

Wrong:

Any hope that the drift away from the Democratic Party would end organically with Mr. Trump’s election has been dashed by the limited data so far in 2025. There are now roughly 160,000 fewer registered Democrats than on Election Day 2024, according to L2’s data, and 200,000 more Republicans. “It’s going to get worse,” Mr. Pruser, of Decision Desk HQ, said of the outlook for Democrats, “before it gets better.” [emphasis added]

Ah, so another 360,000 vote swing over the last nine months. That’s a 40,000 Democratic net loss each month!

And we’re still about 15 months away from the midterms — and 38 months away from Election Day 2028.

Do the math: It’s not good for Democrats.

