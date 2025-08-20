Today is the anniversary of the world-altering Battle of Yarmouk (August 20, 636). In the following video, you'll learn why historians such as Francesco Gabrieli insist that “the battle of the Yarmouk had, without doubt, more important consequences than almost any other in all world history." You'll also learn how this epic clash played a “consequential” role in my career path over 25 years ago.
Video: Why the Battle of Yarmouk Changed History Forever — and My Life, Too
