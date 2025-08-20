Video: Why the Battle of Yarmouk Changed History Forever — and My Life, Too

Raymond Ibrahim | 9:29 AM on August 20, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim

Today is the anniversary of the world-altering Battle of Yarmouk (August 20, 636). In the following video, you'll learn why historians such as Francesco Gabrieli insist that “the battle of the Yarmouk had, without doubt, more important consequences than almost any other in all world history." You'll also learn how this epic clash played a “consequential” role in my career path over 25 years ago.

Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

