2.5M Illegal Aliens Out of U.S. Since January

More than half a million illegal aliens have been deported and more than two million altogether have left the country since Donald Trump took office.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published the latest deportation numbers for this year, which include 600,000 illegal aliens deported and nearly 2,000,000 who agreed to the generous federal government deal for self-deportation.

While there is plenty more work to do, considering we have close to 30 million illegal aliens in the United States — around 7 million or more thanks to the Biden administration alone — this is an excellent start for Trump‘s first year in office. ICE and Border Patrol deserve a vast amount of credit for the dangerous work they do.

BREAKING: 600k illegals have been deported from the interior of our country in less than 365 days, with another 1.9 million self-deporting, totaling over 2.5 million illegals gone. A monumental achievement!



We are just getting started. pic.twitter.com/SGGBXeM8je — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 10, 2025

Their work is particularly dangerous right now, as there has been a 1,153% increase in assaults on ICE officers, fueled by Democrat rhetoric and sanctuary policies. In some cases, illegal aliens are attacking federal immigration officers, while at other times, leftist activists — often in mobs — are doing so.

For example, in Tucson, Ariz., last week, a mob of activists attacked ICE vehicles and injured two federal officers. The mob included Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-Ariz.), who screamed in officers’ faces and afterwards lied about what had happened. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero (D) soon afterwards doxed ICE officers in a Facebook post, encouraging activists to protest and film the officers. Interfering with federal immigration operations or attempting to shield illegal aliens is against federal law.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin spoke to Fox News about the new deportation numbers. “Illegal aliens are hearing our message to leave now. They know that if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return,” she said.

DHS highlighted the fact that local job markets have seen a boost for many Americans thanks to deportations of illegals, as some companies that preferred to pay lower wages to foreigners will now have to hire American workers. The lie that Americans won’t perform many jobs was masking a crisis of blue-collar unemployment as job gains went to immigrants under the Biden administration.

Under the Trump administration, the opposite occurred. The employment of foreign workers decreased, while the employment of American-born workers increased.

The Trump-Turner Department of Housing and Urban Development also revealed last month that immigrants, which means largely illegal immigrants, drove two-thirds of the rental demand increase across America under the Biden administration, and in some areas, they drove 100% of the increase.

Times are changing, and it’s just what we voted for in 2024.

