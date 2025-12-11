2.5M Illegal Aliens Out of U.S. Since January

Catherine Salgado | 9:16 AM on December 11, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

More than half a million illegal aliens have been deported and more than two million altogether have left the country since Donald Trump took office.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published the latest deportation numbers for this year, which include 600,000 illegal aliens deported and nearly 2,000,000 who agreed to the generous federal government deal for self-deportation. 

Advertisement

While there is plenty more work to do, considering we have close to 30 million illegal aliens in the United States — around 7 million or more thanks to the Biden administration alone — this is an excellent start for Trump‘s first year in office. ICE and Border Patrol deserve a vast amount of credit for the dangerous work they do.

Their work is particularly dangerous right now, as there has been a 1,153% increase in assaults on ICE officers, fueled by Democrat rhetoric and sanctuary policies. In some cases, illegal aliens are attacking federal immigration officers, while at other times, leftist activists — often in mobs — are doing so.

For Our VIPs: Tucson Mayor Doxes ICE, Defying Federal Law

For example, in Tucson, Ariz., last week, a mob of activists attacked ICE vehicles and injured two federal officers. The mob included Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-Ariz.), who screamed in officers’ faces and afterwards lied about what had happened. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero (D) soon afterwards doxed ICE officers in a Facebook post, encouraging activists to protest and film the officers. Interfering with federal immigration operations or attempting to shield illegal aliens is against federal law.

Advertisement

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin spoke to Fox News about the new deportation numbers. “Illegal aliens are hearing our message to leave now. They know that if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return,” she said.

DHS highlighted the fact that local job markets have seen a boost for many Americans thanks to deportations of illegals, as some companies that preferred to pay lower wages to foreigners will now have to hire American workers. The lie that Americans won’t perform many jobs was masking a crisis of blue-collar unemployment as job gains went to immigrants under the Biden administration.

Under the Trump administration, the opposite occurred. The employment of foreign workers decreased, while the employment of American-born workers increased.

RelatedDuring the Biden Administration, Migrants Drove 66 Percent of Rental Demand Increase

The Trump-Turner Department of Housing and Urban Development also revealed last month that immigrants, which means largely illegal immigrants, drove two-thirds of the rental demand increase across America under the Biden administration, and in some areas, they drove 100% of the increase.

Advertisement

Times are changing, and it’s just what we voted for in 2024.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of breaking news and Trump administration reforms. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

BORDER PATROL DHS DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: 'What, Me Worry?' — Taking the Alfred E. Neuman Approach to 2026 Stephen Kruiser
Has the White House Found Its Secret Weapon in Its Affordability Pitch? Matt Margolis
Blue State Govs Are Blocking ‘No Tax on Tips’ for Their Constituents to Resist Trump Matt Margolis
BUY. PHYSICAL. MEDIA. Stephen Green
Bari Weiss Named a New CBS News Anchor, and the Response Is the Funniest News Ever Stephen Green
How to Slip Past a Regime and Collect Your Nobel Peace Prize Sarah Anderson

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Faith All Over the Place, Episode 22: The Annual Trashing of Secular Holiday Music
Dem Rep Hank Johnson (Yeah, the Guam Capsizing Guy) Calls America ‘the Great Satan’
Dem Media Lapdogs Will Never Understand That the GOP Isn't a Hive Mind
Advertisement