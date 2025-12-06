Anti-ICE Mob Including Arizona Rep Injures ICE Officers

When a Democrat opens his mouth, you can be pretty sure he or she is about to lie — especially when it comes to immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

The corrupt Grijalva Democrat political family has been helping destroy my hometown of Tucson, Arizona, my entire life. The latest ambitious scion is Rep. Adelita Grijalva, who is trying to get her name in the headlines by attacking ICE. She succeeded in earning her headlines by maligning ICE agents and obstructing federal operations, potentially breaking the law.

Grijalva gibbered on X, “ICE just conducted a raid by Taco Giro in Tucson – a small mom-and-pop restaurant that has served our community for years. When I presented myself as a Member of Congress asking for more information, I was pushed-aside and pepper sprayed.”

I know you’ll be shocked, but she didn’t just present herself and ask politely for information. She rushed screaming at ICE officers, ordering them to leave, and tried to disrupt their operation. Watch for yourself below:

🚨 BREAKING: Newly released video PROVES Democrat Rep. Adelita Grijalva was LYING about being pepper sprayed by ICE agents



It wasn’t even CLOSE.



In fact, the video shows her ACTIVELY OBSTRUCTING agents from conducting arrests@Rep_Grijalva should be ARRESTED for obstruction!… pic.twitter.com/eerWQze3xu — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 5, 2025

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin responded on Dec. 5 to Grijalva’s disgusting accusation, noting the fact that the mob of which the Democrat representative was a part seriously injured ICE officers. It is illegal in any case to interfere actively with ICE operations, but if that interference results in the injury of federal law enforcement officers, it would seem the mob — Grijalva included — could be guilty of multiple crimes.

McLaughlin drily commented on Grijalva‘s dubious complaint that she was still suffering the effects of the pepper spray: “If her claims were true, this would be a medical marvel. But they’re not true. She wasn’t pepper sprayed. She was in the vicinity of someone who *was* pepper sprayed as they were obstructing and assaulting law enforcement. In fact, 2 law enforcement officers were seriously injured by this mob that @Rep_Grijalva joined. Presenting one’s self as a ‘Member of Congress’ doesn’t give you the right to obstruct law enforcement. More information forthcoming.”

So Grijalva was not only complicit in the injury of federal officers, she also, of course, lied repeatedly about what happened. She does not have a right, as her video asserted, to challenge ICE as a U.S. representative. Nor did she behave calmly, as she claimed she had. Grijalva is acting like an aristocrat who believes that her title should shield her from any consequences. The alarming thing is, she is probably right to a certain extent — she is unlikely to be arrested and sent to court. Politicians with titles in the United States rarely are, no matter how many times they break immigration law.

In fact, 8 U.S. Code § 1324 condemns anyone who “knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien has come to, entered, or remains in the United States in violation of law, conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien in any place, including any building or any means of transportation.”

Even more relevant is 18 U.S. Code § 111, which penalizes one who “forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with any person designated in section 1114 of this title while engaged in or on account of the performance of official duties,” including immigration enforcement. The mob that included Grijalva violated this law.

