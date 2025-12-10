During Biden Admin, Migrants Drove 66 Percent of Rental Demand Increase

The majority of the rise in demands for housing — particularly rentals — during the four years of the Biden administration came from foreign-born individuals. I will give you three guesses as to why that was…

Immigration (which likely means largely illegal immigration) accounted for two-thirds of rental demand growth nationwide and up to 100% in certain areas, according to the “Worst Case Housing Needs” 2025 report from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). For the many Americans who can’t find rentals or can only find apartments that are too expensive, the issue was absolutely fueled by Democrats’ open border policies. Many immigrants apparently were even able to buy homes, and while some of these were legal immigrants, others were not.

HUD Secretary Scott Turner went on Fox News this week to discuss the report released earlier this year. “When you have over 12 million people coming over our borders, unchecked, unvetted, this is straining our housing market from a supply standpoint, from an affordability standpoint,” he explained. “HUD just put out a report and found that between 2021 and 2024, the foreign-born population in our country in just three short years is 6 million people, which is the most in that period of time in American history.”

He continued, “And so we cannot forego the thought that because of illegal immigration, because of people coming to our country, prices have risen, supply has been squeezed. But we’re working very hard at HUD, along with the president [Trump], and the other leaders of the administration to bring down the cost and raise the supply.”

This is partly done “through inter-agencies, but we need the Fed[eral Reserve] to cut rates, we need to continue to deport illegals that are taken houses from the American people,” Turner concluded.

The HUD report stated:

Immigration accounts for up to 100 percent of housing demand growth in some regions, and for two-thirds of rental demand growth nationwide. In California and New York, immigrants have accounted for 100 percent of rental growth and over one-half of all growth in owner-occupied housing in recent years. In addition, immigration reduces the wages of low- and moderate-income Americans in blue collar occupations, limiting the very income growth that could have otherwise lifted them out of worst case needs status.

As someone who rented an apartment in northern Virginia in an area where the Biden administration moved many illegal aliens, particularly Afghans, from 2021 through 2022, I can attest to another problem from the number of rentals needed for foreigners. Whenever the government comes in and starts paying for rentals, the owners of the apartments tend to raise prices for everybody, including citizens.

The government will pay more because it is using taxpayer money. Americans suddenly find their rent jumping hundreds of dollars at one go, and they simply cannot afford to go on renting where they are. Only the illegal aliens living off our taxpayer money can “afford” it. Yet another reason to oppose illegal immigration and government subsidies for their housing.

