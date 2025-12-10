Charlotte Sheriff Gripes That Iryna’s Law Is Likely to Overcrowd Jails

Talk about having your priorities completely out of order. The sheriff for the North Carolina city that became infamous for the race-fueled, deadly stabbing of Iryna Zarutska is angry that so many crimes are occurring in his city, but not for the reason you’d think.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden complained that Iryna’s Law will overcrowd the jails. He said this days after another train stabbing. So it would seem he has no issue with criminals sticking knives into innocent victims, so long as they don’t fill up his jail. Talk about a sheriff unfit for duty. To make the situation even more shameful, the sheriff whined about how many people saw the video of Iryna getting stabbed and acted as if the judges that social media users criticized were more worthy of pity than Iryna.

Sheriff McFadden acted as if Iryna’s grisly death at the hands of serial criminal Decarlos Brown Jr. — simply because she was white — were somehow a plot to make his life difficult. “And we believe that the only reason that this caught national attention is because it was caught on video and it was displayed across the United States, and our local politicians at that time saw it was a political agenda, or they could highlight her as a refugee and not an immigrant,” he griped at a press conference. “This is why they created Iryna's Law.”

And boy, is he angry that criminals will be sent to jail instead of being allowed to roam free and commit crimes over and over and over. You see, Iryna’s Law imposes stricter penalties for violent offenders and repeat offenders before pre-trial release, in some cases preventing them from pre-trial release altogether.

And naturally, a good sheriff would be angry at the law instead of the repeat offenders? “This law will cause our detention centers' numbers to rise,” McFadden bewailed. “We will have more people staying inside a detention center at a longer stay than normally. Because it attacks the new bond referendum and it attacks also the discretion that the magistrates and the judge has on releasing people.”

McFadden topped off his despicable tirade by complaining about Charlie Kirk’s assassination as well and acting as if woke judges who repeatedly release violent offenders are the real victims because people said critical things about them on social media. Oh, those poor little judges. Sure, they have spent a considerable amount of time facilitating violent crime, but we should commiserate with them for nasty X posts.

McFadden even bragged, “And we took additional measures to protect them [judges] because of the violent nature of social media, and parts of other media, and also just the violence that they received just personally.” Because remember, kids, violence is not violence, but words are violence.

“And so, they live in fear now, and I have to say that, because for an entire day, we had to talk to the magistrates on how to live safely, how to travel safely, and in the middle of all of that, they were concerned after the shooting of Charlie Kirk, because they said to me, 'Well, what if they shoot me because of this?'” McFadden sniffled. “And so, they're going to be more cautious and reluctant to allow people to be released.” Which is what they should have been all along.

After trying to gin up sympathy for the woke judges, McFadden then turned to commiserating with the families of criminals, whose repeat offender or violent offender relatives will be staying in jail where they belong. “So when people say, 'Well, is that gonna cause a problem for your staff?' Of course, it is. Why? Because my staff is not gonna be subject to having to deal with people with much more mental health problems than we had in the past. Or we're gonna be dealing with families who will not understand why their loved ones are not being released,” the sheriff ranted.

In conclusion, the sheriff claimed he did not have enough funding and demanded that lawmakers include sheriffs like him in future discussions about criminal justice law. Because for Sheriff McFadden, Iryna Zarutska’s life was much less important than his own convenience.

