Muslim Nanny Poisons Jewish Family in France

A Muslim Algerian migrant woman who worked as a nanny for a Jewish family in Paris is now on trial after trying to poison the family and spewing antisemitic hatred.

The Algerian used falsified documents to obtain her nanny job, but eventually became dissatisfied with her salary. After a series of incidents that made the Jewish family suspicious they were victims of foul play in early 2024, the nanny, Leïla Y., was exposed. While the Algerian’s lawyer claims the issue was purely financial, the woman had ranted about working for a “Jewish woman” when discussing her motives, per Remix. The nanny also pestered the children about their religion and had posted about the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Leïla Y. is now accused of “administering a harmful substance resulting in incapacity exceeding eight days, committed on the grounds of race, ethnicity, nationality or religion.” it might be a novel case in France, but numerous Muslim poisoning plots have occurred in countries around the world, including sometimes as coordinated campaigns by terrorist groups, according to Jihad Watch.

The Jewish family, which included children ages eight, five, and two, first began to notice that drinks and food tasted like cleaning products or sometimes had odd odors. The mother’s makeup remover suddenly burned her eyes. After the family brought Leïla Y. to the attention of authorities, the five-year-old girl said she had seen Leïla pouring something into an alcohol bottle with the label “Jerusalem.” A purely financial dispute, they say…?

Authorities performed toxicology tests, Remix explained, and found traces of chemical agents including polyethylene glycol. Such chemicals are “harmful, even corrosive, and can cause serious injuries to the digestive tract.”

In February, the nanny admitted in a police interview to adding a “soap-based lotion” to the family’s food and drink, describing it as a “punishment” following disputes over her pay. “I was angry; they were disrespecting me,” she added. However, she also made remarks that suggested an anti-Semitic motive, saying she acted “because they have money and power, I should never have worked for a Jewish woman; she only brought me trouble.”

As mentioned above, Leïla Y.’s defense team has tried to deny an antisemitic motive, and also claimed that only the parents were targeted, not the children.

It is true that greed appears to have mixed with antisemitism in Leïla‘s reasoning (such as it was). The Algerian nanny had a habit of complaining to the security guard at the Jewish school where the children went that she wasn’t being paid enough and that the family could certainly afford to give her more. Remix added:

Analysis of her phone showed Google searches on the victims’ identities as well as terms such as “Berber Jewish women” and “religious practices of Judaism.” Her Facebook activity included several posts related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The children also told investigators the nanny often asked them questions about their religion. One child said she had seen the nanny repeatedly tamper with the family’s mezuzah, a small tube with a prayer inside and affixed to a home’s doorframe to signal it is a Jewish household.

Islamic sacred texts encourage the killing of non-Muslims, particularly Jews. Leïla Y. was following a bloody tradition of jihad.

