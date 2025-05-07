This Bombshell Should Be the Final Nail in the Coffin of the ‘Maryland Dad’ Narrative

Democrats have been peddling a fairy tale about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the so-called “Maryland dad” they claim was wronged by Trump’s deportation policies. They’ve painted him as an innocent family man, a victim of an overzealous administration. But the truth is out, and it’s a gut punch to their narrative. Newly uncovered evidence ties Abrego Garcia to human trafficking, and it’s time to bury the left’s sob story once and for all.

Advertisement

As you know, Democrats, led by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), have been tripping over themselves to make Abrego Garcia the poster child for their cause. They’ve flown to El Salvador, sipped margaritas with him, and cried foul over his deportation to the country where — heaven forbid — he’s actually a citizen. The mainstream media, ever the loyal lapdog, has been complicit, calling him a “Maryland man” and barely mentioning his illegal status. But the facade is crumbling, and the latest bombshell is a doozy.

Recently, we reported on damning body camera footage from the Tennessee Highway Patrol showing troopers pulling over Abrego Garcia in 2022 for a routine speeding violation. Abrego Garcia was operating a vehicle owned by a convicted human smuggler, Jose Ramon Hernandez Reyes.

Recommended: Need More Proof That Polls Showing Trump Underwater Are Bogus?



That’s right, the “Maryland dad” was caught red-handed with eight men, no luggage, and $1,400 in cash, which troopers suspected was payment for hauling illegal immigrants from Texas to Maryland. “He’s hauling these people for money,” a trooper said on body cam footage. Every passenger conveniently gave Abrego Garcia’s home address as their own, and he claimed they were all headed for “construction work.” Sure, and I’m the next American Idol.

Well, the evidence keeps piling up against Garcia.

Advertisement

The human smuggler for whom Abrego Garcia was working is cooperating with the Trump administration’s Department of Justice. Under a “limited immunity” agreement, Jose Ramon Hernandez Reyes has confirmed that he did, in fact, hire Abrego-Garcia to traffic illegal immigrants.

News emerged on Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), who The Tennessee Star reported last week is now investigating Kilmar Abrego Garcia, offered “limited immunity” to the owner of the vehicle driven by the El Salvadoran national on his November 2022 trip from Texas to Maryland that was briefly interrupted by a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) traffic stop in Tennessee. After confirming The Star’s previous reporting, the ABC News report revealed that Jose Ramon Hernandez Reyes, who the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed was the owner of the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Abrego Garcia in 2022, recently spoke to a DOJ lawyer regarding the stop after being offered immunity.

Hernandez Reyes, convicted of human trafficking in 2020 and deported after serving 18 months, later violated his sentence by illegally reentering the United States. He was ultimately interviewed by DOJ attorneys at FCI Talladega in Alabama.

The outlet, citing sources familiar with the interview, reported that Hernandez Reyes “recently spoke” with attorneys who asked questions about his connections to Abrego Garcia. Hernandez Reyes reportedly told the DOJ officials that he met Abrego Garcia in 2015, just three years after the latter man reportedly admitted to illegally entering the United States. After they met in 2015, the prisoner reportedly admitted to DOJ officials that he paid Abrego Garcia to transport illegal immigrants from Texas to various destinations throughout the United States.

Advertisement

The Democrats’ obsession with Abrego Garcia is political malpractice. They’ve bet the farm on a guy who’s the opposite of their “family man” fantasy. They’re desperate to paint Trump’s border policies as cruel, even when the facts scream otherwise.

The Abrego Garcia “Maryland man” myth is dead, and Democrats have no one to blame but themselves. They picked the wrong hill to die on.

Democrats, take note: Your narrative is in tatters, and the truth always wins. Keep digging your political grave.

The mainstream media won't tell you these stories, but we will. Our VIP members get unfettered access to the real facts about illegal immigration that Democrats desperately try to hide. Support fearless journalism that breaks through the propaganda — join PJ Media VIP now with code FIGHT for 60% off.