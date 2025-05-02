Bombshell Body Cam Footage Destroys Everything Democrats Said About Abrego Garcia

The left's latest manufactured martyr just got exposed as exactly what conservatives suspected he is all along. Newly released body cam footage shows Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the illegal immigrant whom Democrats have been desperately trying to paint as just an innocent "Maryland dad," was stopped in 2022 under suspicion of human trafficking.

Fox News Digital obtained damning body camera footage from the Tennessee Highway Patrol showing troopers pulling over Abrego-Garcia for a routine speeding violation — but this was no ordinary traffic stop. He was behind the wheel of a vehicle linked to a convicted human smuggler. Inside the car were eight other individuals, all male, packed in with no explanation.

This was no family road trip.

"How many rows have you got in here? Four seats? Four rows of seats?" a state trooper can be heard saying. "Did y'all put an extra one in? Huh? Did y'all put another one in? No? They come like this? I've never seen one with that many seats in it." "He's hauling these people for money," one state trooper said. A source familiar with the situation told Fox News Digital that there was a conversation in the redacted portion of the video where state troopers discussed calling U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The troopers called ICE, which didn't come to pick up Abrego-Garcia. The source added that when state troopers entered Abrego-Garcia's name into the National Crime Information Center, a warning appeared that showed he was suspected of being a gang member or terrorist.

In the video, a state trooper noted that Abrego-Garcia was carrying $1,400 in cash, which he suggested was likely his cut for the job. Another trooper pointed out that Abrego-Garcia’s Maryland driver’s license was invalid.

Ordinarily, when someone’s behind the wheel of a car crammed with illegal migrants, carrying a wad of cash, and driving on a bogus license, that should set off every alarm bell. But under Biden’s ICE, that wasn’t enough to warrant action. They never even bothered to pick him up. He was promptly back on the street.

And let’s not forget the domestic violence angle the Democrats are all too happy to ignore. Before being deported to El Salvador, Abrego-Garcia’s own wife had taken out multiple restraining orders over alleged beatings. This is the man they’re holding up as some kind of victim? With everything we now know about their so-called “Maryland dad,” Democrats haven’t just backed the wrong guy; they’ve made absolute fools of themselves.

The Trump administration's decision to deport Abrego-Garcia to El Salvador's CECOT prison, which is known for housing MS-13 gang members, is looking more justified by the day. Activist judges have been demanding his return to the United States, but El Salvador has rightfully refused to release its citizen.

Did Democrats really think championing someone with MS-13 connections would end well for them? This is what happens when the left lets their Trump Derangement Syndrome override common sense. They turned a suspected human trafficker and domestic abuser into their latest anti-Trump symbol, and now they're paying the price as the truth comes out.

This entire debacle perfectly illustrates why Americans trust Trump's border policies over Democrats' open-border fantasies. When the left celebrates criminals while demonizing law enforcement, it shows its true colors.

And voters are watching.

