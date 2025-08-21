Rest in Peace, James Dobson, and Thank You

Last week, my 8-year-old granddaughter, who was staying with us, was thrilled to learn that our church library has a collection of "Adventures in Odyssey" CDs. She brought a stack home and spent hours listening to the stories of the fictional Whit's End. She's probably never heard the name James Dobson, but his ministry, Focus on the Family, was behind that children's audio series beloved by her daddy and millions of other children (and adults) around the world.

Dobson passed away and received his heavenly reward today at age 89. The Dr. James Dobson Family Institute announced, "Today, we share the news of the passing of our beloved founder, Dr. James C. Dobson. He went home to be with the Lord peacefully, following a brief illness. Dr. Dobson’s unwavering faith and tireless devotion to the family shaped generations."

Dobson, a child psychologist by training, was the soundtrack of my early years of marriage and child-rearing. Every morning at 9 a.m., my clock radio (remember those?) would play his "Focus on the Family" radio broadcast on our local AM affiliate. Dobson and his myriad guests over the years taught me how to love my husband well and "train my children up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord." He taught me how to be a more faithful Christian and helped to form my then-nascent political views. He's also one of the main reasons we decided to homeschool our children, something we've never regretted.

From Focus on the Family:

James C. Dobson, Ph.D., was founder and chairman emeritus of Focus on the Family. His vision and philosophy shaped the ministry at its inception and supplied the impetus for its outreach for over three decades. Even after his departure in 2010, the ministry’s mission continued to be a reflection of Dr. Dobson’s commitment to strengthening and defending the institution of the family. The initial inspiration for Focus was conceived in the 1960s, when Dr. Dobson was completing his Ph.D. in child development at the University of Southern California. He joined the faculty of Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles and, in 1970, became associate clinical professor of pediatrics at the USC School of Medicine. Over the next several years, he became increasingly concerned about the breakdown of the traditional family and its negative effects on the culture. In 1977, Dr. Dobson left Children’s Hospital and the USC School of Medicine to found Focus. The first radio broadcast aired that same year. By the end of the 1970s, the seven-part Focus on the Family film series had become a popular resource for parents.

Generations of parents benefitted from his child-rearing advice on the radio and via his many books, including classics like "Parenting Isn't for Cowards" (1987) and "The Strong-Willed Child" (1978).

The Left hated Dobson for his unflagging commitment to biblical principles, including his absolute insistence on the sanctity of life from conception to natural death, and his dedication to traditional marriage as defined by the Creator. To his credit, he was uncompromising on these critical cultural issues, and his influence was immense.

My social media feeds have been full of accolades and messages about Dobson's impact on the culture.

Samaratin's Purse President Franklin Graham wrote on X:

Our prayers are with the family of Dr. James Dobson, who went home to be with his Savior today after a brief illness. Dr. Dobson was a staunch defender of the family and stood for morality and Biblical values as much as any person in our country’s history. For nearly five decades, he was one of the most influential Christian leaders in our country who saw the importance of faith in culture. He founded Focus on the Family in 1977, and after leaving that ministry, he then launched the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute. Dr. Dobson’s Family Talk radio program is heard by over half a million people each week. His legacy and impact for Jesus Christ will continue on for generations. I’m sure his wife Shirley and their children would appreciate your prayers.

Kristen Waggoner, president of Alliance Defending Freedom, wrote, "The world has lost a mighty voice for truth and an incredibly influential servant of Christ in Dr. James Dobson."

"More than any other voice of his generation, Dr. Dobson reminded the American church that the first God-ordained institution—and the fundamental unit of society—is the family," she added. "His bold leadership and commitment to the Gospel shaped the lives of many and will continue to do so for years to come. As believers in Christ, we know death is not the end. We are confident he is walking victoriously into the arms of his Savior and hearing the words: 'Well done, good and faithful servant.'"

So many car rides growing up featured the teaching of James Dobson. He encouraged a generation of parents to apply the wisdom of scripture, not the world, to childrearing.



He taught us that it is worth fighting for the true, the good, and the beautiful in the public square.… pic.twitter.com/b9Hzfa8Vhr — Megan Basham (@megbasham) August 21, 2025

Dobson is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley, their children Danae and Ryan, and two grandchildren. Many years ago, when I was newly married, I heard Dr. Dobson say something that shocked me at the time. He said he hoped that Shirley would die first, so she wouldn't have to grieve and continue on alone without him. It sounded arrogant at the time, but now, with nearly 37 years of marriage under my belt, I understand wanting your spouse to be spared such an enormous loss and being willing to take it on yourself.

Shirley, we're praying for you and your family. Dr. Dobson, enjoy your reward; we appreciate all you've done to help and encourage our family and millions of families around the world.

Here's Dobson discussing how to rightly understand God's sovereignty when what's happening doesn't make sense to us.