California Issued 17,000 CDLs to ‘Dangerous Foreign Drivers’

Soon after an illegal alien truck driver with a California license killed three people in a drunk driving accident, the Department of Transportation (DOT) exposed just how many thousands of risky foreign drivers received commercial driver’s licenses in Gavin Newsom’s California.

It is, of course, against the law for illegal aliens even to be in the country, let alone to obtain commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs). The Trump administration tried to make it more difficult for states to give CDLs to illegals by mandating a certain level of English proficiency among truck drivers, but Democrat-run states like California have ignored the new rules. And it turns out that California issued a staggering 17,000 CDLs to “dangerous foreign drivers.”

DOT not only exposed the 17,000 non-domiciled CDLs but has ensured their cancellation, according to a November 12 press release from the department.

“After weeks of claiming they did nothing wrong, Gavin Newsom and California have been caught red-handed. Now that we’ve exposed their lies, 17,000 illegally issued trucking licenses are being revoked,” said Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy. “This is just the tip of the iceberg. My team will continue to force California to prove they have removed every illegal immigrant from behind the wheel of semitrucks and school buses.” School buses are particularly important because children should not be put at risk by having foreign criminals as their drivers.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) conducted the audit that uncovered the CDLs. DOT has since issued notices to the 17,000 non-domiciled CDL holders that, due to failure in meeting federal regulations, the current CDLs will expire in 60 days. FMCSA is also insisting that California give it a full audit of all the state’s non-domiciled CDLs to ensure no illegal aliens are holding the licenses.

The FMCSA audit identified extensive “systemic policy, procedural, and programming errors in California’s non-domiciled CDL program,” enabling the 17,000 dangerous foreigners to obtain their CDLs.

The audit also found that more than one in four of the non-domiciled CDL records sampled in California failed to comply with federal regulations… Under the new guidance, commercial motor vehicle (CMV) drivers who fail to comply with FMCSA longstanding English-language proficiency (ELP) requirements will be placed out-of-service.

California Democrats also need to lose millions more in federal funds. There is only one language these ideologues understand, and that is money.

In October, an Indian illegal alien, Jashanpreet Singh, caused a deadly crash that claimed at least three victims in Ontario, California, when he was driving a semi-truck under the influence. Earlier this year, another illegal Indian, Harjinder Singh, killed three people after making an illegal U-turn in his semi-truck in Florida. Singh had failed the CDL test 10 times before receiving a license from Washington and one from California. This is why it is so important to revoke licenses from dangerous foreign drivers.

