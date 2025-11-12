Paxton Sues County Shielding Illegals From Deportation With Taxpayer Money

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing a county in his state for spending more than a million dollars of taxpayer money to prevent the deportation of illegal aliens.

The Harris County Commissioners Court allocated more than $1.3 million to organizations that then use the money to help illegal aliens stay in our country and avoid being deported back to their home nations. Paxton brought a lawsuit against the court, according to a Nov. 11 press release, in one of the rare examples of state authorities taking decisive action to enforce federal immigration law and punish violations.

“We must stop the left-wing radicals who are robbing Texans to prevent illegals from being deported by the Trump Administration,” Paxton said. “Beyond just being blatantly unconstitutional, this is evil and wicked. Millions upon millions of illegals invaded America during the last administration, and they must be sent back to where they came from.”

Paxton detailed exactly why he is suing the county court in his press release:

In a recent 4-1 vote, the Harris County Commissioners Court allocated $1,344,751 in taxpayer funds for distribution to several nongovernmental organizations dedicated to fighting the deportation of illegal aliens. The funds went to radical open-border activist groups such as the Galveston-Houston Immigrant Representation Project, Justice for All Immigrants, Kids in Need of Defense (“KIND”), Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, and BakerRipley.

These grants not only fail to serve a public purpose, Paxton emphasized, but they are blatantly unconstitutional (on the state level as well as the federal level). Furthermore, they help the organizations violate federal law.

🚨BREAKING: I'm suing Harris County for unlawfully directing over $1.3 million in taxpayer money to defend illegal aliens from deportation.



We must stop the left-wing radicals who are robbing Texans to prevent illegals from being deported by the Trump Administration. pic.twitter.com/Yqp0v9Nt0P — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) November 11, 2025

In fact, 8 U.S. Code § 1324 condemns anyone who “knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien has come to, entered, or remains in the United States in violation of law, conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien in any place, including any building or any means of transportation.”

The Texas Constitution, Paxton explained, bans government entities from utilizing public funds in the form of private benefits or gifts to organizations that cannot be justified as serving legitimate public purposes. Therefore, on the state level as well as the federal level, the Harris County Commissioners Court has unlawfully allocated the funds.

It is important for authorities not only to arrest the violent domestic terrorists who physically threaten immigration officers on a daily basis, but also to target the politicians and judges who brazenly violate the law to protect illegal aliens.

