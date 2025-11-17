Uzbeki Terrorist Found Driving Trucks in Kansas With a Pennsylvania License

An illegal alien from Uzbekistan wanted in his home country for terrorist affiliations and activities was arrested in the United States, where he was driving a semi-truck in Kansas. Worst of all, the Biden administration deliberately released him into the United States.

There has been a series of deadly crashes and scandals involving illegal alien truck drivers in recent months, and the latest one illustrates just how incredibly irresponsible states are for giving commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) to illegal aliens. Akhror Bozorov is, quite literally, an Islamic terrorist, but the vetting for CDLs is so poor in Pennsylvania that he got a CDL and has been paid to drive America’s highways ever since.

This should go without saying, but terrorist illegal aliens should NOT be operating 18-wheelers on America’s highways.@ICEgov arrested Akhror Bozorov, a criminal illegal alien from Uzbekistan wanted in his origin country for belonging to a terrorist organization. He is accused… pic.twitter.com/N9I8rN6Pcy — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 17, 2025

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin broke the news from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Bozorov the jihadist. “ICE has arrested an Uzbeki illegal alien wanted alleged terrorist who was driving an 18-wheeler in Kansas and had been given a CDL by the state of Pennsylvania,” Melugin posted on X Nov. 17. “31-year-old Akhror Bozorov has had an arrest warrant in Uzbekistan since 2022 for being a member of a terrorist organization and is accused of distributing terrorist propaganda, calling for jihad online, and recruiting terrorists.”

Bosnian War Criminal Pleads Guilty to Lying for U.S. Citizenship

The Biden administration caught Bozorov after he crossed the border illegally in February 2023, but subsequently released him. God knows how many terrorists are living in America courtesy of the Biden administration. Not only did the Biden administration release Boxorov, but they granted him a work authorization.

ICE finally caught up with Bozorov on Nov. 9, when he was working as a commercial truck driver.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News, “Not only was Akhror Bozorov—a wanted terrorist—RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration, but he was he was also given a commercial driver’s license by Governor Shapiro’s Pennsylvania. This should go without saying, but terrorist illegal aliens should not be operating 18-wheelers on America’s highways. Biden and Mayorkas allowed countless terrorists to come into our country. President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to target these national security threats.”

CDLs issued to illegal aliens have drawn increased scrutiny as the Trump administration implements rules to prevent the abuse. In October, an Indian illegal alien, Jashanpreet Singh, caused a deadly crash that killed at least three people in Ontario, California, when he was driving a semi-truck under the influence.

Earlier this year, another illegal Indian, Harjinder Singh, claimed three victims after he made an illegal U-turn and crashed his semi-truck in Florida. Singh had failed the CDL test 10 times before somehow still receiving a license from Washington and then one from California. Notably, California alone issued 17,000 CDLs to “dangerous foreign drivers,” per the Department of Transportation.

Democrats literally want terrorists stealing American jobs and driving unrestricted across our nation.

