RFK Appalled That Fauci Hid His Own Vaccine Injury From the Public

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s biggest complaint after seeing declassified journal logs from Anthony Fauci’s time as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is that Fauci seems to have had a common COVID-19 vaccine injury, but never admitted it publicly.

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Years after the COVID vaccines first appeared, studies have shown that cardiac events are among the most common potential side effects. In fact, Anthony Fauci himself seems to have experienced a strange pulmonary infarction not many months after getting his vaccine. This is a condition in which part of the lung tissue dies, most often as a result of a pulmonary embolism (a clot blocking an artery that serves the lungs).

In December 2020, Fauci claimed he had “extreme confidence” in the vaccine’s safety. Contrast that with the 2021 entry below:

Fauci had a pulmonary embolism June 19, 2021. pic.twitter.com/CP1uGs5QxY — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MaryBowdenMD) July 26, 2026

Kennedy told Fox News, “What was new to me in his diary was his admission that he got pulmonary infarction in July of 2021, after receiving the vaccine. So he took the Moderna vaccine on national TV, telling a very, very highly publicized press conference, to show people that it was safe. Then he got one of the primary, most expected adverse events, which was potentially deadly blood clots in his lung — myocardial infarction.”

But Fauci then “kept that secret from the American public, and we only learned about it because of his diary. He was getting the best medical treatment that is available to anybody in the world, at Walter Reed and all these other centers. There were doctors fawning over him.”

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RFK Jr. reveals the single most disturbing thing he discovered in Anthony Fauci’s diaries.



This is peak hypocrisy. No other way to put it.



KENNEDY: “One of the things that was new to me in his diary was his admission that he got a pulmonary infarction in July of 2021 after… pic.twitter.com/bQDlB2pB6i — Overton (@overton_news) July 30, 2026

Kennedy exclaimed, “Meanwhile, he was telling other people to take this product, and concealing the fact that he himself, after announcing this press conference to show it was safe, had actually gotten very, very sick from an injury that was highly expected, and highly likely to be caused by the vaccine.”

In other words, Fauci could recover because he had the most expensive medical care, but many of the Americans who got the vaccine and then the same injury were not so lucky. It was elitism at its worst.

Related: Florida Announces Investigation Into Fauci Since His Pardon Isn't for State Charges

I still have relatives who literally think Fauci was the savior of the world, that by rushing the COVID vaccines through and pushing them on as many people as possible, he saved millions of lives. In fact, the same relatives are still getting booster shots every year, even though they also get, mysteriously enough, bad cases of the flu almost every year.

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Most Americans don’t trust Fauci and his ilk anymore, but there were far too many Americans who trusted him when the vaccines were new, or who took the vaccines because they would lose their jobs otherwise. And the justification for these mandates always came back to the fact that the supposed arbiter of science said they were perfectly safe.

In fact, in another journal entry in 2022, Fauci noted that he was fighting the CDC because then-Director Rochelle Walensky was finally ready to admit to the public that the vaccines were not effective at preventing transmission of the virus. He was opposed to this not because the information wasn’t true, but because it would undermine government mandates and trust in the upcoming booster. So long after he knew perfectly well the vaccines were not that effective and carried serious risks, Fauci was still telling the public they ought to accept forced vaccination.

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