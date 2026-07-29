Boy George Chooses Truth Over the Anti-Israel Mob

Boy George released a new song on July 29, “We Will Dance Again,” or Od Nirkod in Hebrew, about the Nova Music Festival — one of the scenes of Hamas’ massacre of Jews on Oct. 7, 2023. It opens with lyrics so refreshingly direct in their moral clarity — “You say genocide, I say war / When you’re attacked, that’s what the army’s for / Does it get ugly? You bet it does / When I know you wanna kill every last one of us” — that you’d be forgiven for thinking they came from a speech by friends of Israel like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) or Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, rather than from a British pop icon who gained worldwide fame in the 1980s with hits like “Karma Chameleon.”

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But perhaps a look at what Boy George has said about the meaning behind that 1983 song, which became a No. 1 hit in every country that had a chart, provides a clue as to why the man born George Alan O'Dowd on June 14, 1961, has been so willing to speak truth about a war that started with the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. He said of "Karma Chameleon": "The song is about the terrible fear of alienation that people have, the fear of standing up for one thing. It's about trying to suck up to everybody."

Icelandic singer Björk doesn't experience alienation when she removes her catalog from streaming services in Israel as part of the No Music for Genocide boycott. U2's The Edge risks nothing in today's antisemitic climate when he calls Israel's war of self-defense "ethnic cleansing" and "genocide." Boy George calls out musicians like these in "We Will Dance Again," singing: “You condemn the Jews with selective memory / Musicians holding flags, mouthing like sheep / Propaganda fueled by the internet / Feels so weak.”

Brendan O'Neill, writing in Spiked, argues why it's Boy George who is the truly rebellious artist.

It takes a near-Herculean spine for a pop star to defy the cultural establishment’s Stepford-like demand that everyone bow down to the dogma that the Jewish State is a uniquely monstrous entity. In resisting the siren-like lure of the genocide lie, that libellous mantra that might grant one access to cultural high society but which destroys one’s soul in the process, he has struck a blow for truth – and for punk. The unhinged response to his correct labelling of a war as a war reveals so much about the genocide libel.

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That blowback started coming immediately after Boy George posted "We Will Dance" on his X account:

One X user wrote, "Awful music, awful person, and he's sunk to supporting a genocide just to try and be contrary in the hopes it pays off — it won't. You're ruined any good faith anyone might have had in you, and you've only dug a deeper grave for your dead career."

English musician and founder of The Human League Martyn Ware posted, "I honestly can’t believe that my old friend BoyGeorge has made an overtly pro-genocide, anti-Palestinian piece of musical propaganda." Boy George offered a cheeky response, referring to a Human League cover of a Righteous Brothers classic song:

You've lost that loving feeling? — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) July 27, 2026

It's no surprise that the hate that Boy George is getting over his new song doesn't faze him. In a May 2026 interview, he doubled down on his support for his Jewish friends and explained that he doesn't care about all the online abuse he's received for not turning against "a whole race of people."

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In that interview, comedian Patrick Kielty sounded like he was rationalizing the April 2026 Golders Green stabbings of two Jewish men in the UK because of the "complexity" of the war in Gaza. Boy George tells Kielty and his audience that, rather than fall for the dehumanizing lies about Israel and Jews, perhaps they need to meet more Jewish people.

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Related: Gwyneth Paltrow Does the Unthinkable

Just as terrorist attacks on Jews on the streets of the UK are largely dismissed and even justified by the anti-Israel crowd, the horrors of October 7 are ignored in the rush to portray Israel as a genocide state. Boy George reminds listeners, however, of the depravity of that day in "We Will Dance": “You never mention October 7/ Young girls raped against trees, murdered brutally for the crime of dancing."

The IDF has documented other horrific crimes committed that day:

"Footage from video cameras in the kibbutz clearly shows scenes of the beheading of Israeli civilians from the kibbutz by Hamas terrorists."

"In addition to the casualties from the shelling, the terrorists carried out a brutal massacre of pensioners in Sderot. Hamas gunmen shot dead 13 elderly Israelis who had stepped off a tour bus after an air raid siren sounded. The bodies of the victims showed signs of follow-up shots to the head, indicating that they were deliberately executed after the initial shooting."

"During the attack, Hamas terrorists deliberately killed civilians solely based on their nationality and religion—because they were Jews or Israelis. The bodies of the victims showed signs of torture, violence, tying up, and finishing off the wounded. There were cases of execution and burnings. Among the 1200 that were murdered during the massacre were the elderly, the disabled, women, children, and infants."

Then there was the Hamas terrorist who used the phone of a murdered woman on October 7 to call his proud parents and celebrate the massacre he took part in, which proves the truth of what Golda Meir said: "When peace comes we will perhaps in time be able to forgive the Arabs for killing our sons, but it will be harder for us to forgive them for having forced us to kill their sons. Peace will come when the Arabs will love their children more than they hate us.”

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Boy George, who tagged his “We Will Dance” post with the hashtag #Shalom, or "peace" in Hebrew, is one of the few pop stars today who acknowledges the threat Israel faces and recognizes that there can be no real peace in the Middle East until that threat is eliminated. He deserves praise for having the courage to stand for the truth.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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