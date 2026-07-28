Saints Rookie Christen Miller Shows Why He’s One of Football’s Good Guys

These days, football players make headlines for the wrong reasons all too often. It’s always nice to buck this trend when we see one of the good guys doing well. In this case, it’s New Orleans Saints rookie and Georgia Bulldogs football alum — Go Dawgs! — Christen Miller who made the news for a random act of kindness.

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It all started with a trip to Rouses grocery store in Metairie, La., for a bag of frozen shrimp. Miller got in line behind customer Leslie Pedigo, who tells the tale:

Today I was grocery shopping at Rouses in Metairie. My groceries were already spread across the conveyor belt when a very large gentleman walked up behind me with one bag of fresh shrimp. I told the cashier, "Go ahead and ring him up first. He only has one item." He smiled and thanked me... then set his shrimp beside my groceries and told the cashier to ring up everything together. I immediately told the cashier, "No, don't do that. He doesn't have to buy my groceries."

Miller quickly revealed his character and upbringing to Pedigo.

He looked at me with the kindest smile and said, "My Momma always taught me to do good deeds, and l'd like to bless you today. Please don't take that blessing from me." How do you argue with that? He paid for my groceries, grabbed his shrimp, looked at me and simply said, "God bless you," before walking out. I stood there speechless.

Pedigo had no idea who the young gentleman who bought her groceries was at first. But she soon found out.

The gentleman behind me laughed and asked, "You don't know who that is, do you?" I said, "No, sir." He smiled and replied, "That's a Saints player." So I hurried outside, stopped him, apologized for not getting his name, and introduced myself. He reached his hand out and said, "I'm Christen Miller." I asked if he played for the Saints. He smiled and said, "Yes, ma'am." I asked if we could take a picture together, and he graciously said yes. Christian [sic] never acted like he was somebody important. He never sought attention, never expected recognition, never made the moment about himself. He simply chose kindness when no one was watching.

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Pedigo became a fan instantly.

To the New Orleans Saints-you didn't just draft an athlete. You drafted a young man of character. And to Momma Miller... thank you. Thank you for raising a son who understands that true strength is shown through humility, generosity, and faith. Your words clearly stayed with him, and because of that, a complete stranger went home reminded that there is still so much good in this world. Christian [sic], thank you for your kindness. You reminded me that there are still good people in this world. And to your mom... thank you for raising a son whose character speaks louder than any statistic ever could. Truth be told, I don't know much about football. I'd usually choose dragons and fantasy novels over Sunday games. But this season, I'll be cheering for my new favorite player-not because of what he does on the field, but because of who he proved himself to be in a grocery store checkout line.

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Miller is a mountain of a man whose heart is even bigger than his athletic talent. And he loves to serve others and give back. Last Thanksgiving, he gave turkeys to shoppers at an Athens, Ga., grocery store. This wasn’t one of those give-food-to-the-less-fortunate photo ops, mind you. Miller did it out of the kindness of his heart because he loves to help people.

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The turkey giveaway led to a sweet conversation with an older couple who gave Miller marriage advice. It was so cute.

I don’t have to tell you that I’ll root for Miller’s success in New Orleans simply because he’s a Dawg. But I can’t help but think that he’ll earn a slew of new fans who’ve heard about him simply because he’s such a good guy. More power to him.

At PJ Media, we believe stories about faith, character, and everyday Americans doing the right thing deserve to be told. We also believe in fighting back against a media culture that would rather keep you angry and divided than show you what’s still good about this country.

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