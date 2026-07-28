UN-Acceptable: France Compares U.S. to North Korea, U.S. Ambassador Storms Out

How quickly the memory of Normandy faded. The French delegation to the United Nations compared the USA to Communist dictatorships in North Korea and Nicaragua. Understandably, the U.S. ambassador to the UN was completely outraged.

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As a matter of fact, in a choice between France and America for which one most resembles tyrannies without real elections, freedom, or citizen rights, France is much the worst. Emmanuel Macron’s government sold out to the Communist Chinese, criminally charged the top opposition leader to prevent her potential election victory, refused to stop mass migration despite popular protests, arrested and raided free speech advocates, and sided with or covered up for Islamic terrorists both domestically and internationally. If one is being honest, France now has more in common with North Korea, Russia, Mali, and Nicaragua than America does.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk just succeeded in winning another term, even though the United States and Israel rightly opposed his appointment. Turk ignored massacres and rights violations in Cuba, Iran, Gaza (Hamas), and elsewhere, but he has habitually targeted Israel and America for anything and everything. He is an antisemitic, anti-freedom stooge who covers up for the worst human rights abuses while inventing accusations against those who defend human rights.

The French UN delegation decided to defend its decision to support Turk with an absolutely preposterous and dangerous accusation against the U.S.:

The US used to be a beacon of human rights. Not anymore. Today, it stands alongside North Korea, Nicaragua, Mali & Russia, isolated. And the world no longer listens to it.#AmericaAlone https://t.co/GLNMsYEH9n pic.twitter.com/UTVvljTMeO — France ONU Genève 🇫🇷🇺🇳 (@FranceONUGeneve) July 25, 2026

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The four countries that the French delegation named do not have honest elections or even, in some cases, any elections at all. Mali’s military junta overthrew a democratic government and has yet to hold elections in the years since. In Russia, Vladimir Putin — who started off as a KGB agent — has ensured elections will always go his way, just as his Soviet mentors did.

Nicaragua's dictator Daniel Ortega just announced there will be no more elections in his country. And North Korea, of course, is one of the most oppressive Communist dictatorships in the world, with an “iron grip” on its subjects.

Furthermore, Mali, Nicaragua, Russia, and North Korea all persecute Christians, or at least some sects of Christians, with North Korea often topping or nearing the top of lists of countries that persecute the gospel. Mali is a hotspot of Islamic terrorism.

Related: Iran's Regime Builds More Scaffolds for Protesters, Attacks Kurds

I could go on with more examples, but you get the idea of exactly why U.S. ambassador to the UN Dan Negrea was so outraged:

[RedState] Dan Negrea, a senior delegation official and alternate representative at the General Assembly, slammed France’s “disingenuous grandstanding” and walked out during a Monday meeting … ‘Such a walkout from the Security Council, the UN's highest decision-making body where both France and the United States are veto-wielding permanent members, is very rare.’

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Negrea furiously exclaimed, “There is a member of this council that will feign moral outrage and pretend to lecture the rest of us about every topic, whether it's about the very conflict we're discussing yet again today, or even those unrelated to international peace and security, like human rights. That is why we walked out during France's intervention.”

JUST IN: U.S. Ambassador storms out of U.N. Security Council Meeting After France Compares Trump Administration to North Korea



"There is a member of this council that will feign moral outrage and pretend to lecture the rest of us about every topic, whether it's about the very… pic.twitter.com/ijJwcXOsht — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 28, 2026

Frankly, I think the United States should defund the UN altogether. What good does this international joke do either for us or for the rest of the world?

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