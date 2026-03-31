Trump, Israel React to France Blocking U.S. Planes From French Airspace

American and Israeli leaders excoriated the cowardly, treacherous French government for preventing American airplanes from flying through the country’s airspace with military supplies for beleaguered Israel.

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As the Iranian regime continues to fire at civilian targets in Israel and other nations, and as the United States and Israel take on the world’s worst terror-sponsoring regime (Iran’s), French President Emmanuel Macron and his government are determined to be on the wrong side of history.

Donald Trump pulled no punches. “The Country of France wouldn’t let planes headed to Israel, loaded up with military supplies, fly over French territory. France has been VERY UNHELPFUL with respect to the ‘Butcher of Iran,’ who has been successfully eliminated! The U.S.A. will REMEMBER!!!” the president posted on Truth Social March 31.

The Israeli government immediately took action to punish the French government for their despicable decision. The Israeli Defense Ministry sent a statement to The Hill confirming:

The Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense. Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram has decided to reduce all defense procurement from France to zero, replacing it with domestic Israeli procurement or purchases from allied countries. France has taken a series of actions that have harmed Israel’s security and the operational capabilities of its defense industry…The Israel Ministry of Defense views the French government’s policy with serious concern, as it undermines security cooperation with Israel, a country that is actively operating on the front line against Iran and protecting the security of the Western world.

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Related: U.S. Pilots Shot Down Over Kuwait Are Back to Dropping Bombs on Tehran

European nations, despite being NATO allies of the United States, have persistently either refused aid or actively thwarted our efforts ever since the launch of Operation Epic Fury. The Spanish government just closed its country’s airspace to the United States for military purposes, as Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is a particularly rabid Jew-hater and jihad-lover. Macron followed suit.

Since Hamas committed the Oct. 7 atrocities and received millions of dollars in pay-for-slay rewards from the Palestinian Authority, both the French and Spanish governments officially recognized a state of Palestine, which has never existed. Hamas specifically thanked the European governments that recognized a state of Palestine, calling it the "fruits of Oct. 7," making it blindingly obvious the recognition rewarded and encouraged the genocidal terrorists.

When I visited France last year, there were several towns in Normandy that still were predominantly French and had their traditional charm, but Paris was practically a Muslim capital. There were more women in hijabs on the Champs-Élysées and more Muslim families at the Eiffel Tower than I have seen in any one place outside of Jerusalem’s Muslim Quarter and Doha, Qatar. In other words, France is surrendering without a fight, and unless something truly drastic happens, Paris will be a Muslim capital within our lifetimes. And that slavish pandering to radical Islam is part of why the French government keeps backstabbing Israel.

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