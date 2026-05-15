Greg Gutfeld Destroys Whoopi Goldberg After Her Unhinged Rant About Donald Trump

Not that anyone was watching it, but Whoopi Goldberg had a meltdown on The View this week, and Greg Gutfeld made sure she didn't get away with it.

Whoopi went on this rambling tangent about how nobody is running the country. She torched Kash Patel, Pete Hegseth, and basically every official in the Trump administration. "I have no faith in the people who are running anything," she said. "I don't believe in anybody who is running this country right now."

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Of course, none of them were asking for Whoopi’s endorsement or vote of confidence. Not that that mattered. But, of course, she wasn’t done. She went full theater-of-the-absurd and accused Trump of neutering the entire United States of America.

"We have been de-balled as a nation, I feel," Whoopi said on air.

Whoopi Goldberg says Trump has "deballed" America and no one is running the country and it "freaks me out." pic.twitter.com/quf2bb3dgX — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 13, 2026

Oh, that’s what she feels, huh? Seriously, who actually watches The View for political analysis? It was bizarre and bore no resemblance to reality.

And Greg Gutfeld destroyed her on The Five.

"Whoopi accuses Trump of castrating America," Gutfeld said Thursday. "Sorry, Whoopi. Guys, stop getting erections around you years before Trump got into office. Do not blame him for your dateless weekends."

Ouch.

Of course, the whole premise of Whoopi's complaint collapsed the moment anyone applied even a minimal standard of scrutiny. Gutfeld pointed right at it.

"Who is she comparing Trump to?" he said. "Emily went over all of his achievements. But you have to look at how world leaders react to him. You think, No one's in charge of the United States. Trump's in charge of the U.S., and it looks like whenever he's around world leaders, he's in charge of them, too. They treat him like a rock star."

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That's the part that Whoopi and The View panel keep deliberately ignoring. While they're clutching their pearls over every little thing Trump does (or doesn’t do), Trump is commanding rooms full of foreign heads of state. These are not people who fawn over weakness. They respond to strength, and the world has noticed it. There’s a huge difference between Trump and Joe Biden, who exuded weakness and was routinely seen as a joke.

And he saved his sharpest line for the end. "The only people being de-balled in this country are the children of liberals who trans them for virtue points at the wine club."

Greg Gutfeld just took Whoopi Goldberg to the woodshed over her claim that President Trump “de-balled” America.



An absolute THRASHING.



GUTFELD: “Whoopi accuses Trump of castrating America.”



“Sorry, Whoopi....”



“Guys stopped getting erections around you years before Trump got… pic.twitter.com/9OL0ljR5rI — Overton (@overton_news) May 14, 2026

Ouch. But earned.

But back to Whoopi’s rant. How exactly does she justify claiming Trump has neutered the entire United States of America?

Think about this for a second. Trump is actually doing something about Iran — something multiple administrations promised and never delivered. For decades, presidents made tough speeches and then flinched. Trump actually did something. And how about his tariff strategy? After years of other countries taking advantage of the United States, Trump fought back, and it’s working. He’s gotten trade deals that are fair for the United States as a result.

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Whatever metric Whoopi is using to make her critique of the Trump administration isn’t based in reality. America is not weaker. America is back at the head of the table, and the people sitting around it know it.

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