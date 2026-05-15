Is Gavin Newsom Planning to Rig the California Primaries?

Just yesterday, I wrote about how Democrats were using Republican redistricting efforts as an excuse to finally "take the gloves off" and "crush their souls" — as if they hadn't spent the last several decades perfecting the art of dirty politics in their quest for permanent power.

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And, of course, California was quick to prove my point.

Gavin Newsom casually revealed that he has a "break-the-glass" contingency plan to ensure at least one Democrat advances to the general election in California's June gubernatorial primary.

California's "jungle primary" system, where the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, advance to November, was specifically engineered to freeze Republicans out of competitive general elections. It worked beautifully — for Democrats — for years. Now, with too many Democratic candidates splitting the vote, there's a real chance the system could backfire and lock out Democrats instead.

And suddenly, the will of the voters isn't quite so sacred.

Newsom was candid about where his priorities lie.

"I do not see that scenario taking place," he said, dismissing the possibility of a Democratic shutout. Now, in fairness, he’s probably right, but anything is possible. And that’s the problem. Leaving it up to voters isn’t something Democrats are particularly fond of, and Newsom admitted to behind-the-scenes efforts to "rally people" and pointed vaguely to others who "have a deep understanding of what it would look like if Democrats were locked out."

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Right… just “rallying voters”? Does that sound like a “contingency plan” to you? Democrats could potentially get locked out of the general election, and all Newsom is going to do about it is send out a few mailers and give a few speeches. Sure.

Remember, this is the same party that was trying to compel lower-tier Democrat candidates to drop out several weeks ago to help consolidate Democrat support.

Seriously: None of the things he mentioned as part of the "break-the-glass" contingency plan are anything but garden-variety campaigning strategies these days. The Democratic Governors Association has been mailing pieces highlighting Republican candidate Steve Hilton as a fierce conservative. By amplifying Hilton's conservative credentials among GOP voters, the DGA is trying to help him consolidate Republican support in the primary. A stronger Hilton draws votes away from the other major Republican candidate, Chad Bianco.

If Bianco can't claw his way into the top two, Democrats get exactly the outcome they're engineering.

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And, of course, they're using "opposition research" as a get-out-the-vote operation for a Republican they'd rather face — or use as a spoiler. That kind of thing has been going on for years. So, color me concerned that when Newsom starts talking about contingency plans, he’s got something else in mind to rig the primary to ensure at least one Democrat advances to the general election.

Democrats have always fought dirty. The only thing that's changed is they're not even pretending otherwise anymore. But trust me: Newsom knows that his legacy is on the line in this election, and he isn’t relying on standard campaign strategies to ensure the primary goes his way.

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