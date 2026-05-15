The Morning Briefing: We Never Want to Hear 'House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries'

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending the day looking askance at hobo impersonators who insist on vegan Spam.

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Try as we might, it's becoming more difficult to put off talk about November's midterm elections. Perhaps I should drop five bucks in a jar every time write about them before mid-Summer and then use that money to hit one of the Virgin Islands in December.

This far out, one can find plenty of "expert" opinions to confirm whichever bias one might have. The Republicans will hold serve. The Republicans will pick up seats. It'll be like midterm elections of yesteryear and the minority party will have a banner evening. Those of us who are still relatively sane will tell you that the only sure bet is that there are no sure bets.

One thing is fairly certain, however. If the Republicans don't manage to pass the SAVE America Act, it won't be long before the Democrats get their one-party rule fantasy and we're all wearing Pride flag gulag jumpsuits.

If the Democrats do take back the House in November, one of the biggest paste-eating mediocrities in the history of American politics will become the third most powerful person in the United States and be two heartbeats away from the presidency.

I don't really have anything nice to say about any Congressional Democrats not named John Fetterman, but I hold particular contempt for the leaders in each chamber — Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the aforementioned paste-eater.

Jeffries is riding the struggle bus after the Supreme Court blew up racial/racist gerrymandering. As Matt wrote yesterday, Rep. Jeffries is a little emo while processing the SCOTUS kneecapping of one the Democrats' pillars of election skullduggery. This is from Matt's post:

To say Jeffries isn’t taking it well is an understatement. "Because we know this unprecedented assault on black political representation, the likes of which we have not seen since the Jim Crow era, the ghost of the Confederacy has afflicted the United States Supreme Court majority and is invading and haunting the nation right now," Jeffries said.

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Jim Crow and the Confederacy, oh my! Unbunch those undies, Shirley, you're embarrassing the children.

Democrats default to scare tactic hyperbole like this because they are incapable of crafting intellectual arguments to make a case for anything they believe in. If they can't lie and terrify low-info voters — the ones who get all of their news from Facebook memes — they've got nothing.

Nothing frightens Dem elites more than minority voters finally realizing that the Democratic Party has never done anything for them other than take their votes for granted. Here are Athena's thoughts on that:

But have you noticed? Democrats’ hysteria over the loss of their precious gerrymandered racial vote farms appears to be more than anguish over a mere strategic setback. The level of unhinged rage suggests that, deep down in the foulest pit of their psyches, something darker and more despicable is at play. Their wrath reads more like a reaction to stymied entitlement or, dare I say, ownership of a certain demographic and its votes. Maybe it’s just me, but I find it very uncomfortable.

It is uncomfortable. The Democrats' approach to minority voters has always been paternalistic, condescending, and, quite frankly, racist. Dems don't see people, they see voting blocs. Color-coded hive minds within the hive mind, if you will. Any wandering away from the hive mind is met with savagery, as we frequently see with the Dems' treatment of Black and Latino conservatives.

Democrats continue to have success with minority voters because they continue to lie to them. It's not working as well as it used to, but their skills with prevarication and pandering are formidable weapons. I'm not suggesting that no Republicans ever lie, I'm just saying that Democrats do it all the time.

The spectacle of a Black man who is one of the most powerful politicians in the country barfing up the Jim Crow nonsense is particularly galling. Hakeem Jeffries has no functional understanding of shame, though.

I have a theory about Jeffries. I believe that Nancy Pelosi hand-picked him as her successor because she knew that he would make the Democrats miss her. She ruled House Democrats with an iron fist for years. All Jeffries can do is emotionally regurgitate tired talking points and hope his Dem colleagues don't leave him hanging with a "Please clap," moment.

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America can't afford to give Hakeem Jeffries (or Chuck Schumer) any more power. If you've already started blocking out how bad things were the last time that the Democrats were in charge, then read my latest column to refresh your memory.

The SAVE America Act is one bill that will actually do what its title says it will. Everybody call John Thune's office and tell him to grow a spine.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Lynn B. will get us started now that we're back:

My mother married my US Citizen father and lived here the rest of her life, but remained a British Subject to the end. I remember her going to (I think) the post office every year or two to renew her alien resident status. Why doesn't that requirement apply to all non-citizens (regardless of status)? Could failure to register/renew provide a clear path to deportation?

One would think so, Lynn. Immigration law has been both twisted and ignored to the extent that I suspect President Trump will have to work until his last hour in office to try and fix most of it.

Friend of the Briefing Brice writes:

Kruiser says "I'm too jaded to get my hopes up about Spencer Pratt knocking off Karen Bass, but not so jaded that I've stopped believing in miracles." I don't have Pratt winning on my bingo card... but if Pratt does win... I will bestow the highest honor I can on him... from the movie "Babe"... the "That'll Do Pig" Award.

I've never seen Babe but I'm sure most of our friends here have. I refuse to rule out anything in American politics anymore, but I've seen the Democratic Machine in California up close too many times to fumble around for my rose-colored glasses.

We'll finish with this from Bob in Michigan:

Good morning, Mr. Kruiser! In 1971 (yes, I’m that “old” … ) when I graduated from UofM with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering (back then, one had to actually pass the exams to get a degree!) … I was willing to relocate anywhere in the nation for employment – EXCEPT Los Angeles and New York City! In 1971, it was clear to me what those cities would become. In 2015, my bride and I played tourist in the Pacific Northwest … but as a Michigan CCPL holder, I refused to enter California … because of what it had become. I once had the goal of visiting all of the National Parks. A goal I won’t ever achieve … because I’m not willing to be “Kalifornicated”. Hope the orthopedic issue is healing well. Have a great day!

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That was quite prescient, Bob. However, I did love late '80s and '90s Los Angeles. Still loved most of it when I left in 2018, as a matter of fact. I refuse to let the Democrats ruin all of the great memories that I have. The stunning physical beauty of California can't be screwed up by them either. Not too much, anyway. As for the orthopedic issue, it is healing, thanks. I don't know when I'll get back to the gym, but Thursday was a productive work day. Baby steps.

Thanks for the rally, friends. Let's get some in the pipeline for the beginning of the week, please!

Everything Isn't Awful

Animal representation of my mood.

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Okay, now Amazon is actually looking for a new James Bond, for real

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

While Chris was writing this the other day we all had a lively discussion about our favorite country artists. I promised Athena a Toby Keith two-for to close out the week.

Weekend Bonus

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

05/11/26 FRIDAY, MAY 15, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: FOX

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: AFP

Additional Print: Reuters, New York Times, New York Post

Radio: NPR



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: Sinclair

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: New York Times

Secondary Print: RealClearPolitics

Radio: AURN

New Media: Timcast



EDT :

6:00 PM In Town Pool Call Time



CST :

8:55 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Beijing, China

Closed Press



11:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Greeting and Friendship Photo with the President of the People's Republic of China

Beijing, China

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



11:40 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Tea with the President of the People's Republic of China

Beijing, China

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



12:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Lunch with the President of the People's Republic of China

Beijing, China

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs Beijing, China, en route The White House

Beijing, China

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

The White House

Open Press

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