Waging War on the Time Clock

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump wrote:

When the Fake News says that the Iranian enemy is doing well, Militarily, against us, it’s virtual TREASON in that it is such a false, and even preposterous, statement. They are aiding and abetting the enemy! All it does is give Iran false hope when none should exist. These are American cowards that are rooting against our Country. Iran had 159 ships in their Navy — Every single ship is now resting at the bottom of the sea. They have no Navy, their Air Force is gone, all Technology is gone, their “leaders” are no longer with us, and the Country is an Economic Disaster. Only Losers, Ingrates, and Fools are able to make a case against America! President DONALD J. TRUMP

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The Islamic Republic of Iran is indeed nurturing hope, but it doesn’t appear to be based on the establishment media’s cheerleading for anyone, no matter how vicious or evil, who opposes Trump. Ali Khezrian, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Majles, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s legislative body, on Friday expressed the confidence that the United States would soon be driven out of the Middle East altogether.

Far-fetched? Undoubtedly. Unlikely? Absolutely. So is Khezrian just assuming a Baghdad Bob-like pose of braggadocio in the face of disaster? Possibly. Or he could be watching the election cycle in the United States.

Khezrian was so confident that events would turn in the Islamic Republic’s favor that he warned that the leaders of the Islamic regime would take revenge on the United Arab Emirates once the U.S. was gone and the crisis was over. “In the past week,” Khezrian declared, “the Emiratis have learned many lessons. However, compared to what they are yet to learn, the lessons they were taught so far are like preschool versus academic studies.”

Warming to his theme, Khezrian blamed the Emiratis for supposedly wishing to “escalate the tension in the region, in cahoots with the Zionists.” Of course! Who else could be behind it? He added: “They know that when the Islamic Republic of Iran emerges from this war, and the Americans are driven out of the region, [Iran] will put them through hell. Iran will not just let go of the UAE, and they know it.”

All right. But what was that bit about the Americans being “driven out of the region”? Nothing seems much less likely at this point, but at the same time, it must be acknowledged that the Americans could well stop attacking the Islamic Republic of Iran before the threat that it poses is fully neutralized.

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There are several reasons why this could happen. One is that President Trump and his team would decide that the political cost of continuing the hostilities is too high. Another is if the Democrats win control of Congress in 2026 and the presidency in 2028, and start sending billions to the mullahs again instead of trying to end the danger they pose to the world.

Both of these possibilities revolve around the clock. The November election is coming, and Iran will be an issue. It could still be an issue in the 2028 presidential election. The Democrats are certain to claim, whatever is really happening, that Trump has gotten us mired in a needless “quagmire” there.

Meanwhile, Islamic jihadis are fighting what they consider to be a 1,400-year-old war to conquer and Islamize the world. If they lose now, they will be patient and trust in Allah, and pass on the fight to their children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our wars, meanwhile, have to be safely and happily concluded before the next election cycle, or before the new administration takes office.

American forces stayed far too long in both Iraq and Afghanistan, having no clear purpose or goal in either country, and now the bitter memory of those failures stops many from seeing clearly when it is important to respond to a serious threat, and to be patient in seeing the conflict through to a favorable conclusion.

Related: Trump to Iran: Time’s Up

The U.S. should not send ground troops to Iran or get involved in futile Bushian nation-building. However, Khezrian is right about the chance Iran has to win this war. All the Islamic Republic has to do to win is survive. If the U.S. leaves the region with the mullahs still in power, they will declare victory and resume their jihad as soon as they are able to do so.

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The only way that the Islamic Republic of Iran can be prevented from continuing its jihad against the U.S. and Israel, is by being toppled from power. But that may not be possible by this November, or by November 2028. Khezrian, and others within Iran and all around the world, is willing to be patient.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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