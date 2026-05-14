Biden's Third 'Memoir' Will Embarrass and Humiliate Him

We know that Joe Biden is very old. He's so old that he's written two memoirs already and is getting paid $10 million by Hachette Book Group, which paid Biden for the third memoir to be published by its Little, Brown & Co. subsidiary.

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Actually, the $10 million is an embarrassment. His old boss, Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle Obama, received $60 million total for their books. Even Bill Clinton, more disgraced than Biden, walked away with a $15 million advance for his book in 2001 dollars (a cool $26.4 million today).

Biden's first memoir was written in 2007 in the lead-up to his run for the presidency. Promises to Keep: On Life and Politics did fairly well, selling more than 100,000 copies. His second memoir, Promise Me, Dad, published in 2017, about the death of his son Beau, was a New York Times bestseller, with 300,000 copies.

It's not likely that his latest memoir will achieve anything close to the sales of his other books.

Biden's presidency was a failed presidency. The damage he did to the nation with policies that unleashed inflation, unemployment, and a crackdown on the liberties of Americans in the name of public health will not soon be forgotten or remedied.

But it was more than that. Joe Biden was a petty, vindictive, angry, and disturbed individual whose presidency will go down in history as one of the worst in a time when only the very best was needed.

We're going to get a good look at the real Joe Biden when the Department of Justice releases more than 70 hours of tape recordings made by Mark Zwonitzer, Biden's ghostwriter, sometime in June. Biden decided to challenge their release, but he couldn't stop it.

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Spectator:

It has transpired that, in preparation for the creation of his uneagerly awaited memoir, Biden read his ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer various documents and notebooks that might have been useful for its writing. Unfortunately, Biden was unable to distinguish between the kind of long-winded nonsense that a former president is contractually obliged to include in his autobiography and matters of national security. Wait, I tell a lie: the recordings, which the Department of Justice now wants to see released, allegedly include Sleepy Joe brightly telling Zwonitzer sensitive information as if it was the daily news. And at one point cheerily declaring “I just found all the classified stuff downstairs.” Biden, or at least those who are responsible for managing him these days, is fighting to stop these recordings – 70 hours’ worth! – and their transcripts from being released into the public domain. Namely to Congress and the Heritage Foundation, which is leading the fight for their release. In a statement, Biden’s magnificently named spokesperson TJ Ducklo said that Biden had cooperated with Special Counsel Robert Hur and had agreed to allow him access to these audiotapes “on the condition that they would not be made public”. Ducklo went on to say “the DoJ themselves have said thes tapes serve no public interest.”

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“These tapes will further prove the massive lie regarding Biden’s fitness for office and the fact that Biden revealed classified information," said Mike Howell, a visiting fellow in the Border Security and Immigration Center at The Heritage Foundation.

That sort of book might be a page-turner. "The inside story of the fight to hide Joe Biden's infirmities from the public, while members of his party and his inner circle destroyed the nation." We could call the book My Struggle, or in German, Mein Kampf.

On second thought, that title's already been taken.

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