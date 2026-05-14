Israel Sues New York Times and Exposes Iranian Terror Network in Australia

Israeli officials not only released a bombshell report this week extensively documenting Hamas sexual violence on and after Oct. 7, but they are also suing The New York Times for a “blood libel” against Israel and exposing Iranian terror networks in Australia. Meanwhile, Western governments welcome terrorists and display extreme Jew-hatred.

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I previously wrote here on PJ Media about The New York Times using testimony from terrorists and their supporters to accuse Israel of widespread sexual abuse against Palestinians. It seems so obvious to state that one cannot trust terrorists, or those who are their allies, and yet that is a truth The Times seems to ignore utterly. What makes it even worse is that The Times deliberately released its report on the day before a new legitimate report on Hamas sexual violence, which the outlet had already refused to publish. At a time when antisemitic violence is on the rise worldwide, it is especially irresponsible for a supposed news outlet to engage in such behavior.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry, which previously called The Times piece a “blood libel,” announced May 14, “Following the publication by Nicholas Kristof in The New York Times of one of the most hideous and distorted lies ever published against the State of Israel in the modern press, which also received the backing of the newspaper, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar have instructed the initiation of a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times.” The Times deserves to lose money over this.

I highly encourage everyone to read at least some of the Israeli report “Silenced No More.” The content is graphic, describing gang rape, sexual violence, sexual abuse of dead bodies, genital mutilation and burning, sexual assault of all ages and both sexes, rape of individuals in front of family members, and families forced to commit sex acts on each other. For the hostages, the rapes and sexual abuse sometimes continued for months. One teenage male hostage testified, “They abused me because I am Jewish. That’s it.” After months of sexual torture, “I’m mentally broken; I can’t anymore.” Nova survivor Raz Cohen testified, “The men pulled a woman from the vehicle… forcibly removed her clothing, and raped her… they repeatedly stabbed her, killing her… they continued to rape her after her death.”

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PJ Media VIPs can read more witness testimonies here: Silenced No More: Victims and Witnesses Detail Hamas’ Oct. 7 Atrocities

Yet the New York Times refused to publish that report, preferring instead to publish disgusting accusations against Israel, without any solid evidence except the testimony of Hamas-linked groups and individuals. And since Hamas not only uses sexual violence as a widespread tool of jihad against Israel, but also exploits its own Gazan people sexually, we know they absolutely cannot be trusted.

Speaking of terrorist networks that engage in underhanded tactics, the Iranian regime has extensive operations in Australia, which was the scene of the 2025 ISIS-linked Bondi Beach massacre, the bloodiest anti-Jewish terrorist attack outside of Israel since Oct. 7. On Thursday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry shared a report from The Australian Daily Telegraph and emphasized:

The Iranian regime is outsourcing terror to Australian soil. 🇦🇺



It uses Telegram to recruit local criminals to spy on the Jewish community and gather intelligence.



From the 2024 firebombings of a Melbourne synagogue and a Sydney deli to the Iranian state-sponsored spy rings… — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 14, 2026

Too many Westerners want to pretend that the Iranian regime is only a problem in the Middle East. This could not be further from the truth. Iranian proxies have been attacking Americans, Australians, Europeans, and others around the world for many years.

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