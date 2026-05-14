John Fetterman Is Nuking His Party, and It's Brutal!

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) is clearly done playing nice. He may not be leaving his party, but in a recent interview with Reason, he called out what the dangerous lurch toward socialist — and even communist — extremism inside the Democratic Party.

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Fetterman pointed the finger at Democratic primaries, arguing that the nominating process itself is the problem. As he sees things, “extremism is driving” the party's direction. And who can argue with that assessment?

And he named names.

He singled out Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson as Exhibit A. Wilson recently shrugged off concerns that millionaires might flee Washington state over “progressive” tax policies, telling an audience at Seattle University, "I think the claims that millionaires are going to leave our state are, like, super overblown. And if — the ones that leave, like, bye."

Fetterman used her as a textbook example of the left's economic recklessness, describing the mayor's attitude as emblematic of a "dismissive approach" toward capital flight. His verdict? "She's an absolute socialist, if not more."

Then there's New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who's been pushing a "pied-à-terre" tax targeting luxury second homes owned by the wealthy. Fetterman invoked a line from Ron DeSantis that apparently stuck with him. "I thought DeSantis had a great line saying, you know, 'Mamdani is my favorite real estate agent now.'" It landed because it's true — policies designed to chase out the wealthy don't just fail; they send residents packing for red states with more freedom and lower taxes.

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Florida, Fetterman noted, is happy to take the invitation. "That explains why Florida continues to flourish," he said, citing reports that roughly $2 trillion has migrated out of high-tax blue states over recent years. Residents, he argued, can "vote… with their feet" — and they are, in massive numbers.

But Fetterman wasn't done. He went a step further and named an actual, self-described communist seeking a Senate seat in Maine. Graham Platner, the presumptive nominee who had an actual Nazi tattoo on his chest until he covered it up for his campaign, hasn't been shy about where he stands ideologically. "In Maine, for example, Graham Platner, he's an avowed communist," Fetterman said. "He described himself as a communist." Platner has also affiliated himself with Antifa — something Fetterman was quick to note isn't opposition research. "Antifa, that's not a slur from me. That's not a GOP kind of hit. That's his own words, how he described that."

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Fetterman's broader point is as uncomfortable for Democrats as it is obvious to everyone else: the party is being steered by its most radical wing while pretending it still represents mainstream, working-class America. He called himself a "pro-capitalist Democrat.” The funny thing about that label is that it would have been unremarkable a decade ago, but is now so rare it sounds like heresy inside today’s Democratic Party.

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He also took aim at the left's hypocrisy on wealth.

"I don't think those are the kind of people that are the problem now," he said of billionaires, adding that many on the left "love the billionaires that fund those kinds of causes and those kind of organizations that are actually driving a lot of the protesting." The donors funding progressive protest movements are the same class of people the movement publicly demonizes.

Whether the Democratic Party has any appetite to hear this from one of its own is another question entirely. The primaries Fetterman is worried about keep producing the same results, and the activists driving the agenda aren't interested in a course correction. Still, Fetterman deserves credit for saying publicly what many Democrats likely wouldn’t even dare acknowledge behind closed doors.

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