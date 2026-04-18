Gazans Describe Hamas’s Habitual Sex Abuse of Their Own People

As genocidal Islamic terror group Hamas is once again consolidating power in Gaza, some Gazans are breaking their silence on how abusive Hamas jihadis are even of their own people.

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A quote attributed to the late Israeli politician Golda Meir is, "We will only have peace with [the Arabs] when they love their children more than they hate us." But since Islamic sacred texts explicitly endorse and approve jihad, sex slavery, pedophilia, domestic abuse, and polygamy, it's not exactly shocking that many of the conglomerate of Muslim Arabs who now call themselves Palestinians continue to use and abuse their own women and children. The Daily Mail has a new report of Hamas sex abuse of Gazan women, as companion to the reports of horrific Hamas abuse of Israeli captives.

As of Oct. 2025, 80% of Palestinians supported jihad against Israel, and 70% opposed Hamas disarmament, but there is a minority of Gazans who are tired of being always the sex slaves and human shields of Hamas. Hamas co-founder's son Mosab Hassan Yousef has repeatedly emphasized how Palestinian jihadis will willingly sacrifice even their own children to the cause of jihad and how different factions in Gaza will fight and exploit each other when not actively fighting Israel. This is all the backdrop of the sad stories published on the Daily Mail.

There has been a rise in child marriages and adolescent pregnancies in Gaza, the Daily Mail noted, and a common trend of sex exploitation partly fuels the pregnancies. The Gazans who spoke to Jusoor News, which then passed the stories on to the Daily Mail, spoke in anonymity. One Gazan man said he was asked to locate a widow who had requested aid from a commander in Hamas's terrorist Qassam or al-Qassam Brigades, "but he took advantage of her." The Gazan man called it "disgraceful," and said he found the widow "in a tent in the Gharabli area where a bunch of Qassam members were taking advantage of her. We informed the leadership, but we were told we had to keep silent about it."

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Another Gazan man said a female neighbor of his ended up in the same situation. In that case, "one of Hamas's charity organizations" blackmailed the woman. They "wanted her to wh*re herself in exchange for a food parcel, or an aid voucher, or 100 shekels," he said. The interviewers even spoke with a Qassam Brigade jihadi who affirmed that he told his leadership the "wives of the Martyrs," i.e., the widows of dead terrorists, were being exploited in Gharabli. He was angry when the leadership told him to shut up, so he tore down the tent where the women were held in protest.

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The rape accounts come after even more horrifying stories from Israeli captives such as Arbel Yehoud, who said her captors raped and abused her daily, the Daily Mail acknowledged.

A Jusoor News journalist, who used the pseudonym Abdullah, noted how endemic sex abuse is in Gaza. “Unfortunately, there are many cases — very widespread. In every area, many women are exploited, especially widows and divorced women, because they have no support and no income. Their vulnerability is taken advantage of, and the situation is getting worse day by day,” he said.

A divorced mother of four from Gaza whispered her story into a phone to the Daily Mail. “I am displaced because of the war …I went to an Islamic charity that distributes aid to displaced and needy people in Gaza,” she said. “I was welcomed by a man who looked religious, like a sheikh. He said he would stand by me and help me. I told him I was separated from my husband. He said: 'Oh, separated? A woman as beautiful as you?’ From the beginning, the way he spoke to me felt like harassment. I am much younger than him. I trusted him because he was an older man; I saw him like a father. He is the age of my father, but he harassed me directly. I was afraid, of course. He was pursuing me… I told him I would expose him. He said: ‘You cannot expose me, I am the government here.’”

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An elderly Gazan woman talked about one charity in Gaza, which she didn't name, from "its chairman all the way down to its doorman, [exploitation is] being done by all their employees and members." This also highlights why Hamas so often steals the aid always flowing into Gaza courtesy of Western taxpayers. If Hamas controls the food and resources, it can manipulate Gazans how it likes, turning rice into a bribe for prostitution.

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