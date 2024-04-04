Hamas Founder’s Son: U.S. Gaza Supporters Belong in 'Insane Asylum'

The son of one of the terrorist group Hamas’s cofounders has a message for Americans and the world: most Palestinians support Hamas, the terrorists want to commit ethnic cleansing against Jews, and any Americans who support Gaza are insane.

Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of Hamas cofounder Shiehk Hassan Yousef, dropped some major truth bombs while on Dr. Phil's show recently. He explained how there is “lots of hatred” against Jews in Islamic culture, according to a transcription by Breitbart, and stated “the vast majority” of Palestinians support Hamas, a fact confirmed by a recent poll. Indeed, Yousef argued, the Hamas atrocities of Oct. 7 were “an attempt for ethnic cleansing” and a “holy war” against Jews. While hatred for Israel binds different factions of Palestinians together now, in the absence of Israel, Yousef said, the Gazan Arabs “would kill each other” just as they would happily kill many of the foolish Westerners marching in support of their bloody cause.

He also mocked pro-Palestinian activists for “giving Hamas cover,” saying the terror group would “massacre them with no mercy” while accusing them of supporting “the enemy of civilization,” and insisting they belong in a “mental asylum.”

The violence perpetrated by Hamas ended up disturbing Yousef so much that he not only broke with the jihad group but also helped Israeli intelligence, Breitbart explained. Yousef also converted to Christianity.

“There’s lots of hatred in [Muslim] culture against the Jewish people; it’s not a secret,” Yousef said. “In fact, the Muslim belief system has a fundamental problem with the Jewish people.” Muslim hatred for Jews is “ideological,” based on a belief in Muhammed’s negative view of Jews, he argued. While Yousef said that “Muhammad did not write a word that says anything against the Jewish people,” it is true that Islamic scriptures include verses that support killing Jews specifically and non-Muslims more generally.

Yousef praised Israel as “the most amazing, most productive, and most successful nation in the world that doesn’t harm anyone else.” Motivators behind the animus against Israelis include “hatred, human delusion…envy [and] anger.”

Yousef said that Hamas on October 7 “succeeded in ethnically cleansing close to twenty Jewish communities, and this shows you their intention: they want to dominate.” He added, “In Islam, to kill for Allah is a way of worship.” Palestinians glorify terrorism and encourage children to be jihadis, with the help of the UNRWA agency, Yousef said. He knows from personal experience. “This is practically what [my father] did in real life. When he had to choose between the cause and his own son who saved his own life,” Yousef shared. “In fact, I sacrificed everything to save his life, and my reward was to be disowned, shunned, and he publicly stated that my blood is allowed [to be spilled].” Ideology trumped everything.

Dr. Phil deplored how supportive students and faculty at American Ivy League institutions have been of the Palestinian jihadis, before playing Yousef’s response, per Breitbart. Yousef critiqued the ignorance and foolishness of these academics. “To all those students, I say that it’s very disappointing to see Americans supporting Hamas and thinking that Hamas is a cool thing, while Hamas does not respect any of those followers,” he said. “While those followers don’t know that Hamas would torture them and massacre them with no mercy. They [Hamas] call them [American supporters] useful idiots. They don’t know that Hamas is a dark, black hole.”

As a former Palestinian child, he emphasized, he understood what he said, unlike the U.S. “idiots” desperate for any cause or purpose. Yousef was “outraged” at the “insanity” of supporting the enemy of Israel and “of civilization.” Pro-Palestinian protesters like the activists arguing with him on Dr. Phil’s show should have condemned “such a monster that just committed ethnic cleansing against innocent people, then kidnapped hundreds of hostages, then used their own people as human shields.” But they didn’t.

Dr. Phil brought up how the Hamas charter expresses genocidal aims against Israel and the Jews. Yousef went a step further, accusing all pro-Palestinians of guilt in Hamas’s terrorism. “In fact, since October 7, I personally don’t differentiate between Hamas and what’s so-called Palestinians because actually, there are no Palestinians; there are tribes,” he stated. The “reality” is that “If they did not have Israel as the common enemy, they would kill each other.”

One activist then tried to accuse Yousef of using “colonial rhetoric.” Yousef said the activist does not understand “what Palestine is.”

“The vast majority of the Palestinian people support Hamas," he said. "This is a fact,” he continued, accusing the activist of repeating Hamas propaganda. “[B]ecause if you were a decent human being, you could say that the thousands killed on October 7, that was a crime against humanity. It was genocide.”

After the Oct. 7 atrocities, Yousef had a sobering warning: “This is my message as an ex-Hamas member, as a son of one of Hamas’ founders: enough of this. If we don’t stop them now, the next war is going to be deadlier, and only God knows what will happen next if Hamas is not finished as soon as possible.”