Iran’s War Math Still Doesn’t Add Up

Reckless, stupid, crazy, or crazy like a fox. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps managed to check the first three boxes Tuesday night, but it never came close to checking the fourth.

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Iran fired ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain, where American forces and regional partners help hold the line in a region Tehran keeps trying to bully. U.S. Central Command said two missiles fired toward Kuwait fell short or broke apart in flight, while U.S. and Bahraini forces intercepted three missiles aimed at Bahrain.

American forces also knocked down Iranian drones threatening civilian shipping and struck an Iranian military ground-control station on Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz. From the South China Morning Post:

Two Iranian missiles shot at Kuwait fell short or broke apart in-flight, several ballistic missiles aimed at regional targets failed and three missiles heading for Bahrain were intercepted, US Central Command said. Since the conflict began in late February, Iran has repeatedly attacked targets in Bahrain and Kuwait, where US military bases are located. Central Command said US forces also downed Iranian drones targeting civilian shipping in regional ‌waters and carried out strikes on Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz in response to the attempted attacks by Iran. In a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency, the Revolutionary Guards claimed they had struck the US military installations in response to the strike on Qeshm Island.

Give Tehran credit for one thing: it found a way to turn a missile attack into a regional safety demonstration. Kuwait and Bahrain got sirens, nervous families, air defenses, and another reminder that Iran doesn't only threaten Americans when it lashes out; it threatens every neighbor forced to live near its tantrums.

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President Donald Trump has kept pressure on Iran while leaving room for talks, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers sanctions relief would require Iran to give up its nuclear activity.

Iran, meanwhile, keeps acting as if leverage means firing expensive hardware into the sky and hoping nobody notices when gravity, air defenses, and American readiness ruin their show.

The latest episode followed claims from Iranian sources that Tehran had stopped communicating with mediators about extending a ceasefire. President Trump disputed those claims and said talks continued.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has tried to wrap Tehran's demands in diplomatic language, but missiles aimed toward Gulf neighbors speak more clearly than any prepared statement.

Any regime that pauses diplomacy to launch weapons tells the world which tools it trusts the most.

Iran's leaders seem trapped in the same old loop; they provoke, threaten, launch, miss, deny, and then announce some grand moral victory to whoever still has the patience to listen.

The missiles and drones fail, the bases remain, and the regime still expects applause from its propaganda machine. Somewhere in Tehran, somebody probably stamped the operation a success because the printer still had ink.

Behind the noise sits a colder reality; Iran's economy keeps bleeding. Its people keep paying for the ambition of clerics and commanders who confuse defiance with competence.

It's been rough for the regime's people; Iran's Central Bank put year-over-year inflation at 77.2% in May, with daily and general needs up 113.8% from the year before. One would think that leaders with any semblance of sanity and common sense might want fewer missiles and more bread, but Tehran has never shown much talent for learning from the pain it causes its own people.

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American restraint also deserves notice. U.S. forces answered direct threats without turning the Gulf into a free-fire zone. They destroyed incoming threats, protected American troops, helped partners, guarded shipping, and hit the control node tied to Iran's aggression.

Tehran tried to create a spectacle, while Washington created a result.

Iran's latest missile show revealed rage, not genius. The IRGC wanted fear and delivered embarrassment, also wanting leverage, and handed Gulf partners another reason to tighten ranks with the United States. It wanted to prove strength and instead proved that American defenses, allied coordination, and steady nerves still carry weight.

Crazy like a fox requires cunning. Iran brought fireworks, failure, and the same old appetite for humiliation.

It's past time for the U.S. to put the regime out of its misery and help the Iranian people.

Iran’s leaders keep gambling with missiles, drones, and the lives of their own people, but American forces keep proving that readiness beats bluster. PJ Media VIP keeps the straight talk coming, and right now, you can get 60% off with promo code FIGHT.