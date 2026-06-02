LIVE RESULTS: Have Californians Had Enough of Zombies, Corruption, and Crazy to Vote to Fix it?

Victoria Taft | 9:02 PM on June 02, 2026
Townhall Media

Tuesday’s California primary election results will answer one essential question: Is it bad enough yet?

Are things bad enough for voters to cast their ballots for candidates who promise to make things better by reversing the crazy?

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That is what voters must decide before reelecting Karen Bass or elevating Xavier “My Turn” Becerra. Spencer Pratt and Steve Hilton are there for the taking. Will either of these would-be problem solvers secure one of the top two spots in California’s “jungle” primary?

It depends on if things are bad enough.

Are the billions of dollars lost in Gavin Newsom's incompetent handling of homelessness enough to deter Californians from hiring his attorney general, who is running for governor in this election? What about Democrats' explicit choice to save plants instead of people, as exemplified by the Palisades fire? Were 12 people burning to death because of no plant abatement, no water, and no fire equipment enough to move the needle so you'd declare, "I can't vote for these dudes anymore"?

Why didn't Karen Bass make sure her people were up to the task before whisking away to Ghana because Joe Biden was too tired to be president? 

Let's Rock Today: Decision Day: Will Californians Choose to Save Their State and Vote for Steve Hilton?

She's got no answers. 

Karen Bass is telling voters she’s doing a bang-up job of ruining L.A., but we know she was warned in advance of the coming dangerous conditions.

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Bass’s number two at City Hall, in charge of public safety, was on house arrest for making anti-Semitic death threats to L.A. City Hall.

Remember the empty reservoir and empty fire hydrants? Karen Bass hasn't filled the reservoir after all this time.

Here’s Newsom using valuable police and fire vehicles during the fire to explain the preventable conflagration was caused by climate change … and not his incompetent environmental programs that prevented brush clearing and the use of nearby ocean water to stop the fire before it destroyed 7,000 homes. Reread that sentence.

How about the grief of the owners of the 7,000 torched family homes — family memories, schools, churches, nearly an entire town — who are now being prevented by City Hall and state regulators from rebuilding their lives? The people who made those decisions are asking Californians to vote for them today.

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Go Spencer: L.A.'s Choice: More Dysfunction or Spencer Pratt?

Remember when Newsom "gave direct orders" to the CHP to ticket the people who lost their homes over and over and over again to stop them from coming to view what was left of their lives? Spencer Pratt does.

The Medicaid and Medicare free-for-alls on the Democrats' watch, the very much alive people whose names were fraudulently used to plunder hospice care billions—and, even after being warned about this problem from their own state auditor, the top-level Democrats did nothing but keep lighting your money on fire.

And it's still going on today.

Boys in girls' locker rooms — completely upending traditions, biology, and social norms in the name of "equity" —California, are you good with that? Governor candidate Tom Steyer is. 

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COVID shutdowns? Remember when Californians were ordered not to sing at church? The paddle boarder?

Remember the UCLA anesthesiologist who was literally dragged from his hospital job because he refused to take an experimental shot? The guy who worked with Newsom to greenlight these outrages is on the ballot today. And Xavier Becerra sits on top of the latest polls going into the last hours of the election. It's quite a head-shaker. 

Wild: Meet L.A. Mayor Candidate Spencer Pratt's Biggest (Unintentional) Booster

Billions in misappropriations, trains to nowhere, corrupt self-dealing by Newsom and Xavier Becerra chiefs of staff who illegally used other people’s money to feather their own nests. Does anyone believe Newsom and Becerra weren’t aware of the scam for which people are going to federal prison?

California kids can't read at grade level or do math. The superintendent of public instruction race is on the ballot today, and are you going to go with the same old, same old because the biggest bandits in the state—the California Teachers Association—told you their choice is terrific? Terrific for who? Not your kids.

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They're all on the ballot. And we'll bring you as many results as we can. 

As you know, Californians can't count ballots quickly anymore. So vote while your vote still matters. 

 




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Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, radio talk host, and host of the “Adult in the Room Podcast.[email protected]

Read more by Victoria Taft

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM KAREN BASS SPENCER PRATT

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