The Morning Briefing: It's Primary Day in California — Raise a Glass to the Underdogs

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Huylobrusc felt that a pre-meditation snack of kippers and Milk Duds led to his most inspired limerick creations.

Advertisement

Reckoning/Primary Day has arrived in California, and we will soon find out just how resilient the Democrats' hive mind status quo is. I know from my decades as a conservative in California that the Democratic machine there is a formidable beast, even when it's reeling a little bit.

This particular political season in the Golden State has been getting a lot of national attention because a couple of Republicans have been making some noise: Steve Hilton in the gubernatorial race and Spencer Pratt in the Los Angeles mayor's race.

California has what is not-so-affectionately referred to as a "jungle primary," an open affair where the top two vote-getters regardless of party move on to the general election. The rules were changed at a time when the Democrats had so much power that they really didn't envision seeing any Republicans ever threatening the top two spots. (Side note: I call it a jungle primary because the Democrats in California are animals and have been running the state like rabid beasts ever since they started this nonsense.)

Former reality television star Spencer Pratt has been running one of the most entertaining campaigns I've seen in a while. He's been using AI ads to skewer Mayor Karen Bass's myriad failures. He mixes humor and serious messaging to deftly illustrate what an idiot Bass is.

Pratt is also much better at social media than his lefty opponents. Here's an example from a post that my RedState colleague Nick Arama wrote:

I don't even need to make campaign ads anymore. Karen and Nithya just keep making them for me. pic.twitter.com/Ey724YZv51 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 31, 2026

The problem with the jungle primary is that — like all election laws Democrats love — the system is too easy to ruin. This is from Victoria:

As we go into the final day of voting in the Los Angeles mayoral race, there are three candidates leading the pack: the worst and most destructive mayor of all time, Karen Bass, Bass's radical, ideological twin and stalking horse, Nithya Raman, and Spencer Pratt. Bass and Raman have been accused of teaming up to flood the zone with commies to game California's top-two primary system. The top-two system is the Democrat protection act in real time. For normies, to the extent L.A. has them, Pratt is their only hope in this race.

Advertisement

The best hope that Hilton and Pratt have is getting votes from independents and disgruntled Democrats. The mere fact that both have been able to make so much noise this cycle shows a high level of discontent with the way Democrats have been running things. That doesn't mean much though. We see in urban areas throughout the country that have been ruined by Democrats for decades that consistently poor performance doesn't keep Democrats from getting reelected. Dems are Stockholm Syndrome voters.

A real obstacle for Pratt is that so many of the people who would be naturally inclined to vote for him have left Los Angeles. I know because I'm one of them. Republicans and independent conservative voters have long been in the minority in the City of Angels, and we've been fleeing en masse for about a decade. Pratt has become popular with conservatives all over the country, but there may not be enough of them in L.A. to get him to November.

That Karen Bass is still in this race is probably the only sign we need that Los Angeles is irredeemable. Her first term in office is completely devoid of anything that she can point to as a success. It doesn't matter, of course, because she's the first female mayor of the nation's second most populous city. The Democrats are still all-in on diversity. Their politicians just need to check boxes, not be competent. She could have personally set fire to each house in Pacific Palisades and most Democrats would still reflexively vote for her.

At the very least, the underdogs have made the Golden State Democratic Borg sweat a little. Perhaps there will be something to build on.

Perhaps.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free, and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Advertisement

The Mailbag of Magnificence

I have gotten some excellent responses to last Friday's Pride Month MB. Douglas P. gets us going today:

Morning, Mr. K, and thank you for my daily coffee companion. Your thoughts on Pride Month are well taken. I would add that these weirdos have an additional target: they want to force on us an acceptance of ugliness, a denial of beauty. Beauty and truth are intimately connected, and the moral relativists want to deny absolute truth. Denying beauty is a powerful attack on truth. As you note, their tactics have moved beyond tolerance. Any reasonable person can be tolerant of another's mental illnesses, even sympathetic. But that's not enough. Ugliness must be normalized and glorified. They have now achieved a state where someone Rocky Horror would have called "gross" is reading to toddlers, and the only thing that makes people feel icky is voting for a Republican. Very best regards.

Very well put, Douglas, and bonus points for the Rocky Horror mention. Relentless attacks on objective truth are key to the left's ongoing construction of their alternative false universe. It's a creepy place that I don't want to be forced to visit.

Friend of the Briefing Bob in Michigan writes:

Good morning, Mr. Kruiser! It’s a curious but very real phenomena: The Left celebrates the Alphabet Mafia and their recruiting of (apparently) children as young as 3 and 4 years old for the LGBTQRSTUV+ life style … But Epstein’s “friends” are all pedophiles for having sex with teenage girls who willingly went to Epstein Island! Of course, I’m just and old codger/boomer … but I find that incredibly effed up! Cheers!

Now I feel as if I should come up with some sort of Epstein Island/Rocky Horror Picture Show mash-up. Working title: The Jeffrey Pedo Picture Show. It could be just what America needs to let the healing begin.

Advertisement

We'll finish with this. Sharon needs to get something off of her chest:

Just another maniac Monday, Kruiser! Having a barf bag handy is a necessity when exposed to any news from the DumocRATS, who obviously enjoy rummaging in all this garbage, in hopes that some of this trash will pass the smell test and turn into a treasure! They keep building bigger dumpsters, instead of getting rid of the garbage!

We talked last week about possible merchandising opportunities and I really like the idea of Morning Briefing Barf Bags for people who can't avoid Democrats. I'm always looking for ways to help. I'm a people person.

I won't name any names, but I got a couple of fun emails that were a bit too spicy to use here. Those are still welcome, of course, just know that they won't make it into the greater Mailbag. Thanks to everyone who keeps writing in!

Everything Isn't Awful

I saw Drama Queen Wombat open for My Chemical Romance in 2010.

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Happy Birthday, Clint Eastwood — and a Happy Retirement, Too

Paris Is Burning. Guess Which Country Is Next.

Make It AMERICAN Pride Month: The Lost Spirit of ’76

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Satellite Photos Reveal China's 'Active Defense Web' for Nuclear War

Meet L.A. Mayor Candidate Spencer Pratt's Biggest (Unintentional) Booster

Over the Cliff: The Increase in Crazy

Remembering Rennie Stennett: From His 7-for-7 Game to His Grandson's Postseason Moment

Practical Environmental Cooperation Tidbits

ICE Keeps Finding the Criminals Democrats Pretend Don’t Exist

Graham Platner’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week: Maine Gov. Janet Mills Is Still on Ballot

Wrong Place, Wrong Time: American Man Caught in Cartel Shootout Dies

Let's have some FO time. Hezbollah Broke the Ceasefire Within Minutes and Bibi Is Fed Up

Advertisement

Jessica Tarlov Defends Nazi Perv Graham Platner, Because of Course She Does

L.A.'s Choice: More Dysfunction or Spencer Pratt?

Rabbi Michael Barclay's Iran War Updates for May 30-June 1

Walz and Co. Pardon Illegal Alien Armed Robber

Dirty Trick Alert: The REAL Reason Why the (Latest) Graham Platner Scandal Broke Now — and Not in October

Townhall Mothership

👏👏👏Florida Scores Major Win to Keep New Electoral Map in Place

Talarico Campaign Refuses to Deny He Had Inappropriate Relationships With Other Staffers

This Wacky Congresswoman Just Demanded an 'Underground Railroad for Abortion'

Body Cam Footage Released in the Shocking Murder of Henry Nowak

How Trump Administration's Handling of 2A Puts Supporters in Tough Spot

Is Texas Really A Case of Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea?

The Untold 2A Tales That Could Revitalize American Patriotism

Doctors Celebrate Breakthrough Cancer Treatment with Standing Ovation

Spokane Anti-ICE Activists Convicted of Federal Charges

Another Horrific Highway Crash, Another Driver Who Doesn't Speak English

New Pro-Spencer Pratt Ad Eviscerates Leftist Thinking in Hilarious Fashion

Missing Los Alamos Scientist Found Dead Amid Probe Into 11 Cases

Accused Charlie Kirk Assassin Tyler Robinson Wants Secrecy - the Court Just Voted for Sunlight

Then leave. MS NOW Anchor Feels ‘Deep Unease’ Over Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday

Nation Columnist Says the ‘Messier’ Platner Turns Out to Be, the More He Hopes He Wins

‘Murder,’ He Smote!: Raging Scott Pelley Goes Off on Bari Weiss and New '60 Minutes' Executive Producer

VIP

Predator Watch: Wild Turkeys Assault California Woman; Rogue Raccoons Spark Warnings

A (Not Sad) Update on the Ridglan Farms Beagles

Sodom and Gomorrica: ‘Scott Weiner Is a Girl’s Best Friend

Jill Biden's Book Tour Is a Midterm Gift for the GOP

California and Minnesota Dems Releasing Dangerous Illegal Aliens — and It's on Purpose

Advertisement

U.S. Manufacturing Climbs to Its Best Reading Since 2022

Around the Interwebz

Zack Snyder To Direct Reimagining Of John Carpenter’s ‘Escape From New York’

Allegedly trashing Airbnbs to test robots puts startup in legal trouble

The Strange Story of the Village That Supposedly Vanished Without Any Explanation

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Haven't shared this gem in a while.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

06/01/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026 TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Lindell TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Mail

Secondary Print: Washington Examiner

Radio: BBC

New Media: ZeroHedge



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Pre-Tape Interview

Roosevelt Room

Closed Press



4:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



Briefing Schedule

1:00 PM Press Briefing by the CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz

James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

On Camera

Advertisement