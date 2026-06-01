Rabbi Michael Barclay's Iran War Updates for May 30-June 1

Shavuah tov. May these upcoming June elections bring more peace to our country, less conflict worldwide, and may we ALL go receive the blessing of this nation by actively voting on or before Tuesday.

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Before detailing the issues in the Middle East, we need to look locally at what has happened here in California. There was a vote on AB2017 in the State Assembly, where it passed 64-1, with 15 not voting. This is beyond dangerous for all Californians, as not only would it make two Islamic religious holidays into official state holidays, but it would also ensure that, as a result, elementary school children would be forced to learn Islamic theology in school as part of the celebration of the two holidays. And of those two holidays, one celebrates a "month of Islamic conquests," and the other entails stoning and animal sacrifice (over 50 million animals were brutally slaughtered in its celebration last week).

This is dangerous for California, our nation, Christians, and especially Jews. Remember that no Jewish or Christian holiday is an official state holiday, but our legislature believes the two Islamic days of violence should now be official holidays in California.

I have never spoken about politics as the community Rabbi, but this is a danger that is on par with the Nazi Nuremberg Race Laws of 1935. And sadly, many of our local representatives, one of whom I have always considered a friend for years, voted in favor of this pro-Muslim/pro-animal sacrifice piece of legislation. Here is how local representatives voted on this dangerous bill ("yes" is supporting the bill):

Jaqui Irwin - Yes (also now running for House of Representatives, 26th Congressional District)

Carl Demaio - No (the only No vote; he is also now running for reelection in the 75th District)

Jesse Gabriel - Yes

Steve Bennett - Yes

Rick Chavez Zbur - Yes

Isaac Bryan - Yes

Pilar Schiavo - Yes

Celeste Rodriguez - Absent

Nick Schultz - Yes

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Please remember that each of these legislators, some of whom I know personally as very nice people, has betrayed all of California, and especially every Jewish child who lives in this state. It doesn't matter which other candidates you vote for, but please don't be like a chicken that votes for Col. Sanders by supporting any of the politicians who supported this bill establishing Islamic hate into official California law.

This is a war within our own state, and we cannot allow our children to all be indoctrinated in Islamic theology as part of their Public School education, for a core part of that theology is the killing of Jews and the destruction of the State of Israel (let alone condoning animal sacrifice).

The war in the Middle East was filled with more contradictions over the weekend, although right now, it seems as if war is more likely than a ceasefire extension (but that can change with the wind).

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Friday night that the U.S. is ready to resume strikes on Iran at a moment's notice, and that "Our ability to restart if necessary is above and beyond." He continued to say that Trump has been "patient" and wants a "good deal" that will ensure Iran does not have nuclear weapons. Trump reiterated the point on Saturday afternoon, saying that Iran “must agree that it will never have a nuclear weapon or bomb” and demanding that the Strait of Hormuz be opened immediately for unrestricted shipping traffic in both directions.

But Trump also said on Saturday that the naval blockade “will now be lifted,” while stating that the United States would coordinate with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency to extract and destroy enriched nuclear material. This seems to be in direct contradiction to the other statement, a mixed message pattern that has been going on for months. And Mohsen Rezaei, the military advisor to Khamenei, threatened that Iran will "attack if the naval blockade continues beyond a certain point.”

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The blockade was enforced this weekend, as CENTCOM said U.S. forces in the Gulf of Oman disabled a Gambian-registered vessel on Friday after it attempted to sail toward an Iranian port. CENTCOM said the ship was moving through international waters toward Iran and ignored more than 20 warnings that it was violating the U.S. naval blockade. A U.S. aircraft then fired a Hellfire missile into the ship’s engine room, stopping it in the water.

In Israel, the mood is significantly different than what we read about in our media. Americans might think that Israelis are huddling in their apartments by their bomb shelters, but the exact opposite is true. Over this Shabbat, the Nature and Parks Authority reported that approximately 100,000 visitors flocked to nature reserves and national parks. The beaches are crowded, restaurants and clubs are full, and the Israeli cultural and social life is robust.

This weekend also saw Israeli politicians who are typically dovish start to become much more hawkish in wanting to finish the mission in Gaza, with Hezbollah, and with Iran, taking to task Netanyahu for not being aggressive enough. Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yeshet party, said that "a responsible government that has only Israel's security in mind would have immediately authorized the IDF to act forcefully and broadly against Hezbollah throughout Lebanon—without tying its hands, without limitations." And Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who historically has been a more moderate "peacemaker,” has shifted his position. On Saturday night, he called the government's response to Hezbollah inadequate, saying, "This is not a victory. This is not Zionism. This is not an appropriate response." He continued, "Dahieh (a suburb of Beirut that is known to house Hezbollah) should tremble until security returns to the north."

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This is a lesson all Diaspora Jews need to take from Israel: stand up against evil and celebrate life fully, especially in the face of darkness.

And as we see progressively more hatred permeate our culture, it is a lesson for all Americans to remember as we approach election day, and soon, our 250th anniversary.

Chazak u'Baruch

May we be Strong and Blessed

Rabbi Michael Barclay

May 30, 2026

15th of Sivan, 5786

Media outlets worldwide spent Sunday publishing "facts" about Iranian President Pezeshkian. At first, the facts were that he had resigned and handed over all power to the IRGC. Then, he had offered to resign, but didn't. Then the Iranian regime said even that wasn't accurate. Ultimately, top Iranian officials, including Presidential Office Deputy Head of Communications Mehdi Tabatabaei, publicly denounced the reports as "false" and a "continuation of foreign media games.” There are two things, though, that are clear through the fog of these rumors:

The IRGC is gathering more power and influence. It doesn't actually matter as much as it seems, as the real power and full control of Iran is in the hands of the clerics.

While Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi addressed the negotiations with the United States on Sunday morning and said that, "talks and exchanges of messages continue"; and Trump said on Sunday afternoon, ""Iran very much wants to make a deal, and it will be a good deal for the U.S. and for those with us" and "Just sit back and relax, everything will work out in the end!" Sunday and Monday's actions dictated a very different story.

CENTCOM launched a "defensive strike" against Iran on Sunday in response to "aggressive Iranian actions" that included the interception of an American UAV in international airspace. Additionally, it was reported by Reuters that a U.S. fighter jet destroyed Iranian air defense systems, a ground control station, and two suicide drones. The Iranians responded by attacking the base from which the American strike against targets in southern Iran originated. The Iranian regime made the announcement that "the air force of the Revolutionary Guards warned that if the aggression repeats itself, the response will be completely different."

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The IRGC unveiled a new missile-armed fast attack boat on Sunday, describing it as a low-profile vessel capable of carrying cruise missiles with a range of approximately 700 kilometers and operating in rough sea conditions. This, in combination with the many mines in the Strait of Hormuz, is an elevated aggressive move by the IRGC. It also points out how Iran has been using this "ceasefire" time to prepare for war, not peace.

In a positive move in the UK (which is rare), the British government refused to allow two major antisemites into Britain, saying that it would increase anti-Semitic violence. Social influencer Cenk Uygur (founder of The Young Turks and formerly on MSNBC) and his nephew, streamer Hasan Piker, both of whom are avowed Jew-haters, were heading to England but had their visas revoked. Uyguer's predictable response was that this is because of Israel's control over the American and British governments, and the world is controlled by a Jewish cabal that must be stopped. To put it in perspective, the two men, both of whom are devout Muslims, have more followers than there are Jews on the planet.

Sunday in New York was the annual Israel Day on Fifth Parade, and thank God, due to the heavy security, there was no violence done to the 50,000 pro-Israel demonstrators. As expected, Mayor Mamdani boycotted the event, becoming the first New York Mayor not to attend since the parade started in 1964. This anti-Semitic Mayor is another devout Muslim committed to the teachings of the Quran, and took his Oath of Office on 3 distinct copies of the Quran. He has always been clear in his feelings that Israel is "genocidal,” as well as repeatedly called to "globalize the intifada.” And yet, 43% of New York Jews under the age of 30 voted for him.

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Which is why every one of us has to become educated about what is actually happening in the world, and why we must make sure to educate our children and grandchildren to counter the propaganda that is being fed to them in too much of the media. This is so important so that they have the tools to combat the increased antisemitism both nationally and locally. Just a few months ago, the AP European History teacher at Westlake High School was teaching that Jews are "colonizers" in Israel (how is this even possible given that the Davidic Kingdom pre-dated Mohammed by over 1500 years?). This same teacher was proudly teaching the Muslim Brotherhood/Hamas "map of Israel's history" to her students. And no, this is not approved AP course material by the College Board, but were her own chosen additions. Similarly, many school classrooms in our area proudly display the "Palestinian" flag, while not having the Israeli, any foreign country, or even the U.S. flag displayed.

And let us never forget Paul Kesller z"l, who was killed by a Palestinian "activist" who still teaches at Moorpark College, and who has allegedly made a plea deal to get only one year of probation for his crime. A crime that took place less than a mile from our temple.

We need to educate our children now, so that they have the tools to battle the increasing Jew-hatred that they may face. Most importantly, we need to instill within them a love for God, for Judaism, and for Israel.

May we all become better educated and have the courage to stand up and stand against the antisemitism that is permeating our culture; and may we all be blessed to soon see the day when Jew-hatred is not encouraged, but held in disdain by all the world.

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Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

June 1, 2026

16th of Sivan, 5786

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