One Body Found, Ten Questions Left at Los Alamos

A hiker found human remains on May 28 in the McGaffey Ridge area of Carson National Forest, and New Mexico State Police later identified the remains as those as Melissa Casias, a 53-year-old administrative assistant at Los Alamos National Laboratory. From the New York Post:

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The body of a missing nuclear lab worker has been found — alongside a gun — almost a year after she vanished without a trace, the latest in a string of disappearances and bizarre deaths involving experts and government employees working at some of the most secretive US national security facilities. The remains of Melissa Casias, 54, who worked at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, were found in Carson National Forest over the weekend, some six miles from where she was last seen alive on June 26, 2025. She was positively identified by New Mexico State Police on Monday.

Investigators also found a handgun beside the remains. Casias vanished on June 26, 2025, after dropping off her husband, Mark Casias, at the lab and bringing lunch to her daughter in Taos. Nearly 11 months later, her family has one painful answer, while investigators still owe the public many more.

Casias' final known movements read like a story with too many missing pages. She forgot her work badge, told her family she would work from home, dropped lunch off for her daughter, and later appeared on surveillance video walking alone along State Road 518.

Her personal belongings were left behind; her phones had reportedly been wiped, while search teams looked through the area more than once and came up empty. The Office of the Medical Investigator now has the grim task of determining how and when she died.

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The larger question explains why Casias' recovery drew national attention. Her name has been tied to a broader list of workers, researchers, contractors, and former defense-linked employees who disappeared or died under troubling circumstances.

Anthony Chavez, a retired Los Alamos construction foreman, disappeared from Los Alamos in May 2025. Steven Garcia, a contract property custodian at the Kansas City National Security Campus, also appears in the wider discussion. Other names connected to nuclear, aerospace, or advanced research work have produced enough concern for the FBI to review whether any cases connect.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau would produce a report after reviewing state-level investigations at the White House's request. Federal caution makes sense; loose claims can turn grief into internet theater, but silence can feed suspicion too. From CBS News:

The FBI's role has evolved since last week, when a well-placed government source told CBS News on April 16 that the FBI was not investigating the disappearances and deaths as part of a suspicious pattern. Rather, the Department of Energy, which oversees NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Los Alamos National Laboratory, was looking into it. FBI spokesman Ben Williamson described the issue last week as a "developing situation." "The FBI is aware and providing all assistance requested," he said. "Usually what happens is we are not the lead in cases like this unless local authorities request." FBI Director Kash Patel signaled the stepped-up involvement on Sunday, telling Fox News, "The FBI is going to be spearheading the effort, collectively with our partners at the Department of Energy and the Department of War."

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The FBI doesn't need to endorse wild theories to ask basic questions. Were any of the deaths linked? Did foreign intelligence services show interest? Did anyone exploit employees with clearance, access, debt, stress, or personal problems?

A nuclear weapons lab can't afford casual answers because Los Alamos National Laboratory sits at the center of America's nuclear defense structure.

LANL supports the Department of Energy and the National Nuclear Security Administration in maintaining the nuclear weapons stockpile, strengthening global nuclear security, and advancing classified research. Administrative work may sound ordinary, but inside a facility like Los Alamos, even routine access carries weight.

Police haven't said foul play caused Casias' death; the handgun may point investigators in one direction, or testing may complicate the story. Casias' relatives have described heavy financial strain before her disappearance, and investigators must weigh ordinary human pain alongside national security concerns.

Both can exist in the same file: a family can lose a wife, mother, and aunt while federal officials still examine whether a broader security pattern exists.

We don't need a conspiracy board covered in yarn; it needs competence, transparency, and names attached to responsibility. New Mexico State Police must finish the local case, while the Office of the Medical Investigator must figure out the cause and manner of death.

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The FBI must say what it can without damaging open investigations. Thom Mason's lab leadership must reassure workers and surrounding communities that access, clearance, personnel risk, and employee safety receive hard scrutiny.

Melissa Casias' recovery doesn't close the Los Alamos story; it gives her family a body to mourn and investigators a new set of physical evidence to examine. Ten questions remain, perhaps more, depending on which cases truly belong in the same federal review.

Until officials separate coincidence from connection, one lonely discovery in the Carson National Forest will keep echoing far beyond New Mexico.

A missing Los Alamos worker has been found dead, and the FBI still has bigger questions to answer about other cases tied to sensitive nuclear and defense work. PJ Media VIP gets deeper reporting and sharper analysis without the corporate filter. Use promo code FIGHT for 60% off today.