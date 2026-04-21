What Happened to 11 Scientists and Employees Who Worked for NASA or Were Involved in Nuclear Research?

Is someone killing or kidnapping some of the most prominent NASA scientists and nuclear researchers?

The question has now become a serious matter of national security as Donald Trump promised that the White House would have an explanation within the "next week and a half," the president said.

Advertisement

“I hope it’s random, but we’re going to know in the next week and a half. Pretty serious stuff,” he said. “Hopefully a coincidence, or whatever you want to call it. Some of them were very important people, and we’re going to look at it over the next short period.”

The deaths and mysterious disappearances have all occurred since 2022.

There is no discernible pattern to the deaths. Aside from the victims being engaged in scientific research or employed by a science agency like NASA or high-level scientific institutions like Los Alamos National Laboratory, MIT, or Caltech, nothing connects them to each other.

These scientists were working in different scientific disciplines and areas of research, making it difficult, if not impossible, to find a common thread.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright told Fox News Sunday that the National Nuclear Security Administration was looking into the disappearance of the nuclear scientists, but “we haven’t found anything alarming yet.”

New York Sun:

At the center of the renewed focus is the death of Amy Eskridge, a 34-year-old researcher at Huntsville, Alabama, who had worked on anti-gravity concepts through the Institute for Exotic Science, which she co-founded with her father, a retired NASA engineer. Her 2022 death was reported as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but public interest in the case surged after a past interview resurfaced in which she appeared to fear retaliation connected to her work. In that 2020 interview, Eskridge said: “If you stick your neck out in public, at least someone notices if your head gets chopped off. If you stick your neck out in private, they will bury you; they will burn down your house while you’re sleeping in your bed, and it won’t even make the news. That’s why the institute exists.” Other cases are less dramatic on paper but no less puzzling. Several prominent researchers died without publicly released causes of death. Others vanished while hiking or after leaving home, with few clues as to what happened next.

Advertisement

"Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar," Sigmund Freud supposedly said. And sometimes a string of deaths — "suspicious" or not — is just a random confluence of coincidences. One scientist went hiking in a remote area of New Mexico and never returned. Is that really "suspicious"? MIT physicist Nuno Loureiro was shot inside his Massachusetts home in December 2025. Authorities caught the man they believed was responsible, a former classmate from Portugal, who later died by suicide. Is it "suspicious" that a former classmate murders an imagined "enemy" and then the mentally ill man takes his own life?

Exclusively for our VIPs: The Second Space Race Is Underway and This One's for All the Marbles

Correlation does not prove conspiracy. As long as there are perfectly reasonable, provable explanations for deaths or disappearances, all you've got if you're a conspiracy buff are suppositions not based on any facts or evidence.

No evidence released so far proves the 11 cases are connected. Some have identified causes or suspects. Others remain unexplained simply because key facts, such as autopsy findings or final investigative reports, have not been made public. That lack of clarity has helped turn a grim set of individual tragedies into a broader national mystery. For now, the most significant development is not a confirmed breakthrough, but the fact that federal officials are now publicly acknowledging the concern. Whether the White House review uncovers a pattern or confirms coincidence, the unanswered questions surrounding these deaths and disappearances continue to fuel fascination — and unease.

Advertisement

In these broad-brush conspiracy cases, I like to point to the "suspicious" deaths of supposed "eye-witnesses" to the JFK assassination.

Many JFK assassination researchers focus on a specific group of roughly 20 people who died within three years of the assassination. This list includes people like Lee Bowers (a witness who saw "two men" behind the picket fence and died in a 1966 car crash) and Dorothy Kilgallen (a journalist and What's My Line panelist), who had a private interview with Jack Ruby and died of a drug overdose in 1965. The only common threads that connected the deaths were that they all claimed to have knowledge of the assassination and they all died within three years of JFK's death.

In 1979, the House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA) specifically addressed the "mysterious deaths" theory. The committee concluded that the number of deaths was "statistically insignificant." They argued that the "universe" of potential witnesses was massive (thousands of people), and when you track thousands of people over 15 years, a certain number of heart attacks, car accidents, and suicides are actuarially certain to occur.

The Warren Commission interviewed 552, and the HSCA interviewed hundreds more. Skeptics argue that focusing on a handful of "mysterious" deaths ignores the hundreds of witnesses who lived long, quiet lives.

I should note that I know better than to try to change anyone's beliefs about the assassination, or UFOs, or any other subject where 95% of people have their minds made up one way or another and know beyond a shadow of a doubt to total and complete truth(!!!).

Advertisement

Until there is hard, provable evidence or reliable, verifiable eyewitness testimony, the deaths and mysterious disappearances of our scientists will remain a mystery.

PJ Media will give you all the information you need to understand the decisions that will be made this year. Insightful commentary and straight-on, no-BS news reporting have been our hallmarks since 2005.

Get 60% off your new VIP membership by using the code FIGHT. You won't regret it.