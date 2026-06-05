West Coast, Messed Coast™ — A Medicaid Scam You Never Saw Coming Has California Circling the... Drums

What's the emptiest place on the West Coast, Messed Coast™ this week? It appears to be the election counting offices in California where navel-gazing vote counters are taking their sweet time to tell Californians if their vote for change has been diluted by Tom Steyer and Karen Bass ballot harvesters and vote "cure" experts. We have an update.

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A notorious gender reveal gone bad ends up in federal court.

And we start with California's Medicaid and Medicare fraud, which continues to be a wondrous proliferation of shams, slams, and shamans.

Let's go!

Circling the drums

On this West Coast, Messed Coast™ revelation Friday, we learned that California's sieve-like security over the billions in federal Medicaid and Medicare dollars the state disburses is worse than we thought. This is a remarkably limbo-low bar considering that the story of yet another California Fraudster Lived High Off $270M in Medicaid Cash whom the state didn't bother to check into blew up this week.

In 2024, President Autopen approved the use of Medicaid dollars to reimburse shamans using drum circles, native dance therapy, and sweat lodges to cure alcoholic Californians.

West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers will be unsurprised to learn that the experiment didn't work and, in fact, made the problem worse, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

The drum circles don’t appear to be going well. One study reviewed by the National Institutes of Health found that a significant portion of participants in a Native American Drum Circle study reported drinking more alcohol than usual after participating in the intervention. Another found that the use of Native American Sweat Lodge Ceremonies to treat alcoholics was mostly ineffective.

Hey, but 21 healers made more than $800/day giving it a try. This is just one reason why Vice President JD Vance's fraud task force has paused some Medicaid funding to California because state regulators are just lighting U$D DEI dollars on fire.

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Oy: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Oregon Is a Step Closer to Outlawing Hunting and Gathering

Gender reveals stupidity

The case of a California couple who used fireworks in a tinder-dry park in September 2020 during COVID to reveal their baby's gender has just concluded in federal court.

It's a nearly six-year-old girl!

The couple used a pink smoke bomb to reveal their own stupidity and their baby's sex. The pink smoke touched off the El Dorado Fire.

Couple who sparked El Dorado Fire during gender-reveal ceremony charged with involuntary manslaughter | https://t.co/yrI5gh5t3f pic.twitter.com/1Gg24xkAPa — KOIN News (@KOINNews) July 21, 2021

In addition to the couple being held criminally liable for the fire, three companies agreed to pay $4 million to recover the costs of fighting the fire that killed a firefighter, burned nearly 23,000 acres of federal land, and incinerated 14 structures.

Vote counting ignoring

The loneliest place in California right now may be election offices where desks are empty, and there appears to be no sense of urgency to answer the question: "Who won?"

As of this writing, half the ballots in California have yet to be counted, and every day that goes by, confidence among Californians and the rest of America winnows.

Inside LA County election vote counting facility with rows of empty desks despite $336 million budget https://t.co/93yiAIoTcr pic.twitter.com/CHGOp3uffa — New York Post (@nypost) June 4, 2026

California allows ballots mailed in up to seven days past Election Day to be counted, provided they're postmarked no later than Election Day. Governor candidate Steve Hilton reports that at least one whistleblower told him that the "post mark" can be a hand-scrawled date by... anyone.

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California is the laughing stock of the nation when it comes to election reporting. We are the fourth-largest economy in the world, home to Silicon Valley and some of the most advanced technology on earth, yet government bureaucrats need a month to count fewer than 10 million ballots.

He is calling on outgoing Governor Gavin Newsom to create an "Emergency Election Count Accelerator Corps" to help struggling counties, such as Los Angeles, get on it.

California's election system is ineffective by choice.

Democrats like Barack Obama fanboy David Axelrod keep making excuses for this inefficiency and want this slow-rolling operation to be normalized in the minds of Americans. As you can read, I disagree and offer prescriptions for how it can be remedied.

✔️Ballots should be in and counted on Election Day.

✔️There should be NO same-day registration.

✔️There should be requests made and signatures verified for mail-in ballots before ballots are mailed out.

✔️There should be no ballot harvesting. Each person is responsible for… — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) June 4, 2026

Californians will at least be able to vote to require identification to vote this November. Voter ID is on the ballot, and it may be the citizens' last chance. I do hasten to add that the election to vote on this issue will be done in a system which requires no ID and has made it illegal for election workers — if you can find one — to ask for it.

Amen

The candidate who currently sits in the number two spot in the Los Angeles mayoral race, firebrand Spencer Pratt, is waiting for the final numbers that will tell him if he's going to a November runoff with Karen Bass. Only the top two candidates move on unless Bass gets 50% plus one. She's not even close.

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Pratt knows who's won already, however.

God always wins. — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 4, 2026

Keep reading: Not So Fast, Karen, Spencer Pratt Isn't Done With You Yet

It's baked in the process

See this California ballot? It belongs to a woman who lives in Virginia.

There are thousands upon thousands of people around the country who no longer live in California who receive ballots. I know people who get these ballots. The state has some 900,000 "ghost voters" still on the rolls who get these ballots because the state doesn't routinely clean its voter rolls of ineligible voters. We can't know whose voting these ballots or if they're voted at all because the state doesn't check.

Judicial Watch is suing.

Stay tuned.

Can't wait for perimenopausal men to sign up

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson, who has perfected the art of pandering, has signed a bill giving female state workers who are in menopause or perimenopause — pretty much every woman over 40 —special dispensation.

Today, I signed an executive order to support women in the workplace who experience perimenopause and menopause symptoms.



This will ensure my cabinet agencies have appropriate measures in place to support state employees experiencing menopause symptoms.



As Governor, my… pic.twitter.com/m1DKypdpIX — Governor Bob Ferguson (@GovBobFerguson) June 1, 2026

Notice that he doesn't actually say what this legislation does. But I looked, and it currently calls for state union workers to receive "flexible schedules, telework options, temperature control, access to cold water, and more flexible dress codes." They just can't quit COVID.

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It doesn't apply to private employers. Yet.

And don't ask me how that woke state knows what a woman is.

New right track, wrong track poll

A Seattle woman has accurately predicted the complete car crash that is the city's politics. Her right track, wrong track poll finds that the once lovely Emerald City is decidedly on the wrong track.

How does this even happen⁉️😭



A woman somehow drove her car onto Seattle’s elevated light rail tracks at Mount Baker Station on Wednesday evening, bringing train service to a halt. 😳🚆



Witnesses say the driver told people she was “following GPS” after ending up on the tracks… pic.twitter.com/0DAAiCHgUU — dubsea (@dubseatv) June 3, 2026

She says she was following GPS and... well, you know.

Followers of this story decided she had her GPS on "walking" routes as if walking onto the tracks was acceptable, but this person also concludes that if you're not too bright, it's easy to do.

You decide.

This is the entrance and how easy it is if you are an idiot. pic.twitter.com/wmN4Mu2Is9 — Auntie Collins | Sundays on Fightful Overbooked! (@_queerauntie) June 3, 2026

Finally: Pelosi's Name Wasn't on a Calif. Ballot for the First Time in 40 Years and There Is Rejoicing in the Land

They haven't ruined everything — yet

Pebble Beach, Calif.

Perks of Pebble Beach:



1) Staffed gates to keep through traffic out (total peace and privacy)



2) 17-Mile Drive as your daily commute



3) Residential golf access to Spyglass Hill, Poppy Hills, and the Lodge



4) Constant wildlife (deer, foxes, birds, etc.)



5) A physical… pic.twitter.com/ql3FpSGgUE — The Ruiz Group (@RuizGroupCA) June 4, 2026

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