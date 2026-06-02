A California Fraudster Lived High Off $270M in Medicaid Cash

The United States is broke, and that is hardly a surprise when a single fraudster in California managed to steal $270 million from Medicaid — i.e., from taxpayers — to fund his lavish lifestyle.

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Paul Randall had multiple fraud convictions, but woke California officials kept releasing him over and over so that he could continue to enjoy his extremely lavish lifestyle at the expense of taxpayers. One of the best arguments against government-funded healthcare programs — besides them being unconstitutional — is that they are always exceedingly vulnerable to fraud.

CBS correspondent Adam Yamaguchi was in the Los Angeles area to dig up details on mass fraud, and it's rampant. "In the Southern California warehouse, a fresh haul of exotic cars, paid for by defrauding American taxpayers," Yamaguchi narrated. "I've seen over a dozen Ferraris, Lamborghinis, a Bugatti, a Lotus. L.A.'s top federal prosecutor, Bill Essayli, showed us around this U.S. marshal's warehouse."

While the newly-fired and remaining staff CBS’s ‘60 Minutes’ continue to scream I AM SPARTACUS at editor-in-chief @BariWeiss, @CBSMornings kept up its ongoing commitment to spotlighting entitlement fraud, specifically in Gavin Newsom’s California.



Correspondent Adam Yamaguchi… pic.twitter.com/O2u7CFKnZa — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 1, 2026

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Essayli said very truly, "It should offend every American taxpayer that these people are taking advantage of the system and enriching themselves." CBS then showed several high-priced possessions of the segment's main focus. "These items had been owned by Paul Randall, who pleaded guilty this year in one of the largest medical fraud cases in California history," Yamaguchi said. "He submitted above $270 million worth of claims to the state of California. Authorities say that money paid for Kobe Bryant game-worn sneakers, baseball cards of [baseball icons] Jackie Robinson and Mickey Mantle, and this home, one of seven properties Randall owned."

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The segment flashed to a scene in a car as they viewed Randall's property. "Let me tell you what a piece of work this Randall guy was," said Essayli. "He's got six prior convictions for fraudulent conduct." Asked about who is guilty of missing such mass fraud, Essayli answered, "Obviously, there's a breakdown in their criminal justice system. We have this guy [who] was able to have six convictions and never did any real prison time... He was living like a king off of us." The one property in Orange County that they viewed had eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

"In other cases, prosecutors believe some of the money not spent on luxury goods is sent overseas," Yamaguchi said. Essayli emphasized, "It's much more difficult, if not impossible, for us to trace it or recover it."

CBS then switched to LexisNexis Risk Solutions CEO Haywood Talcove, who has been trying for two decades to expose the mass fraud. "U.S. taxpayers lose $1 trillion a year to these criminal groups," he said. "It goes to Russia, it goes to China, it goes to Nigeria, it goes to Romania." Yamaguchi added, "By his estimate, of that trillion dollars, roughly 70% ends up in the hands of transnational criminal gangs."

Talcove stated, "Taxpayers are funding transnational criminals who are using this money for horrible things." Essayli agreed: "That is why it is so important that the money never goes out in the first place."

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Yamaguchi ended, "Now, it's worth noting, the stolen taxpayer money is meant to help people in need through various government programs. Now, Randall faces up to 30 years in prison when he's sentenced in August. He did not want to talk to us for the story." Not shocking. No doubt Randall is hoping he'll soon be released again as he was so many times before.

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