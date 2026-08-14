Enough With the GOP’s ‘Nazi Problem.’ Can We PLEASE Talk About the DSA’s Jihad Problem?

Trivia question: Which major U.S. political movement is 85% white, supports congressional candidates who oppose interracial dating, is backed by neo-Nazis and ex-KKK leaders, and whose top surrogate said point-blank, “I don’t give a f*** what black people care about.”

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It’s not the MAGA movement. We’re 78% white — and our veep, of course, is in an interracial marriage. (Plus, we do give a f*** what black people care about.) In fact, the most pro-Trump ethnicity in 2024 wasn’t even white people — it was Native Americans.

But if you listened to the mainstream media, you’d believe otherwise: MAGA = Hitler.

For 11 long years, the hacks, henchmen, and talking heads at CNN, MS NOW, the New York Times, and (so many) others have gone out of their way to tar-and-feather the MAGA movement — and by extension, the Republican Party — as America’s one-stop shop for racism, bigotry, and white supremacy. They worked overtime to make MAGA synonymous with Nazi:

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Did you notice how often the phrase “Nazi problem” was included in the headline? That was the media’s go-to description — and if I included every news article that had “Nazi problem” not just in the header, but also in its body, this op-ed would be about a zillion words long. (It was a lot.)

But if MAGA has a “Nazi problem,” what does that say about the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)?

It’s whiter than a polar bear in a snowstorm. By a good margin, it’s the whitest political movement in all of America: A whopping 85% of DSA members are white.

And its views on race relations are simply astonishing.

DSA-endorsed (and Zohran Mamdani-supported) Democrat congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier blasted interracial relationships between minority men and white women, complaining that the fellas were “fetishizing ugly colonizer women.” This earned her the glowing praise of ex-KKK Grand Wizard David Duke. (Hmm…)

Hasan Piker, the DSA’s most prominent media ally, has made his thoughts on black voters perfectly clear (NSFW):

Hasan Piker:



“I don't give a f*** what Black people care about.”



“Let's go back to a better time, when lynchings were happening.” pic.twitter.com/EiEsKuuyrd — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 11, 2026

David Duke also praised Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), writing on his website, “By defiance to (Zionist occupied government) Ilhan Omar is NOW the most important Member of the US Congress!”

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Neo-Nazi Robert B. Spencer (not to be confused with our Robert Spencer) endorsed Joe Biden in 2020. Spencer wrote in August of 2020, “I plan to vote for Biden and a straight democratic [sic] ticket. It’s not based on ‘accelerationism’ or anything like that; the liberals are clearly more competent people.” He also endorsed Kamala Harris in 2024.

And as for Nick Fuentes, the most famous Hitler-bootlicker currently on social media, well…

Nick Fuentes confirms he is a now a moderate Democrat, calls for President Trump to be impeached, and wants the GOP to be destroyed.



Fuentes has been attacking Trump since 2016 and has admitted he never cared about immigration, and his sole litmus test is hatred of Israel. pic.twitter.com/e1cuuLaCEl — Lucky Teter (@TheMagaHulk) May 5, 2026

Follow-up question: If MAGA has a “Nazi problem,” then why the hell are America’s most influential bigots all backing Democrats?!

It’s the strangest juxtaposition. Despite the media droning on (and on… and on…) about the so-called “Nazi problem” in conservative circles, they were sleeping at the wheel when the DSA became Ground Zero for racism, antisemitism, and Klan-approved dating tips.

Now, remarkably, they’re asleep at the wheel again.

The DSA has a jihad problem. Its movement is lily-white, yet DSA candidates (official and otherwise) are almost all minorities: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Cori Bush, Zohran Mamdani, Ilhan Omar, Darializa Avila Chevalier, Shahana Hanif, Francesca Hong, and Abdul El-Sayed. (I guess Bernie Sanders was grandfathered in.)

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Interestingly, out of the nine DSA-affiliated politicians listed, 66% are Muslims.

Is it possible to be a good Muslim and a good American? Of course: There are millions of patriotic Muslims who love the red, white, and blue. Some of them fled from oppressive, brutal regimes — and cherish America’s freedoms and liberties. (My ex-doctor was a wonderful Muslim woman who took phenomenal care of me, although I thought it was kinda weird that I had to get butt-naked in front of her, yet she wouldn’t even uncover her hair.)

But there’s also a percentage of American Muslims who refuse to assimilate, resent Western culture, support terrorism, hate “infidels,” and hope to destroy our system of government.

In hindsight, we should’ve connected the dots much earlier: An alliance between Islamists and the DSA was always inevitable, because:

DSA and Islamists share a desire to neuter U.S. involvement in international politics. The DSA’s platform demands the closing of all U.S. military bases in the Middle East (and elsewhere), the abolishment of the police, the elimination of all border security, extending voting rights to noncitizens, and defunding the Department of War. (Along with eliminating the presidency, the Supreme Court, the Electoral College, and the Senate.) They share a frothing hatred of Israel, with the DSA platform recognizing the “rights” of Palestinians to “resist military occupation,” the Palestinians’ “right of return” to the rest of Israel, and the Palestinians’ “right” to have Jerusalem as its sole capital. (Plus, prosecuting Israeli and American leaders who were “responsible for the genocide in Gaza.”)

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If you’re a jihadist, that’s an awfully appealing platform. What’s not to like?

Why, it’s everything you could’ve asked for!

In a Pew Research survey, 76% of American Muslims reject the targeting and killing of civilians in all situations. That’s good. It’s an overwhelming number.

But on the other hand, 12% believe that terrorism is “sometimes” or “often” justified. And in a nation with 4.5 million Muslims, that’s 540,000 people.

Which might be why some DSA-affiliated candidates seem to have family members with, ahem, jihadist sensibilities.

Abdul El-Sayed's Sister, Eman Abdelhadi, recorded a celebration video in reaction to October 7th.



“I wanna start by saying Allahu Akbar.” pic.twitter.com/a83UmA2uf2 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 14, 2026

The sister of Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senator election in Michigan, is facing criticism for old posts she has made.



Apart from writing “morning of freedom” during the October 7th Massacre, she has also written a number of posts targeting the U.S.… pic.twitter.com/qpVHb4AjzX — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 14, 2026

Here’s Abdul El-Sayed’s sister, Eman Abdelhadi, saying she’s using her position at the University of Chicago to gain power and to organize political movements.



“F*** the University of Chicago... but it’s my best shot at power.”



“We don’t have power... but I work at one of the… https://t.co/SjTgbW8P7f — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 14, 2026

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The DSA is a vehicle for political change. Jihadists want to change the world.

Put two and two together, folks.

For ideological reasons, white leftists are too self-loathing to defend the DSA movement from young, fiery minorities who care more about Mohammad than Marx. As a result, the DSA has become a siren’s call for jihadists — here and abroad.

Official Muslim Brotherhood Outlet Lauds El-Sayed Victory



Abdul El-Sayed, former public health official, and Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, was praised by the Muslim Brotherhood’s official website following his primary victory. The organization celebrated… pic.twitter.com/IqVB2S5r2c — ME24 - Middle East 24 (@MiddleEast_24) August 8, 2026

MAGA doesn’t have a Nazi problem. That was a lie from the very beginning.

But the DSA certainly has a jihad problem.

It’s why over 86,000 people have signed the Change.org petition that asks New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani not to attend the 25th anniversary of 9/11. It’s why Hasan Piker — who once said “America deserved 9/11” — has become a top DSA kingmaker. And it’s why Michigan’s Senate candidate, Abdul El-Sayed, is being boosted by the Muslim Brotherhood — the same Muslim Brotherhood that was designated as a “terrorist organization” — as well as a sister who wrote, “I hope the whole world rises against [the] U.S. empire.”

And the media’s silence is deafening.

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One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the future of our country teeters in the balance.

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