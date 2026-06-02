Spencer Pratt’s Excellent Economic Plan and Final Bid to Voters

It is Election Day in Los Angeles, and Spencer Pratt is making his final appeal to voters as he looks to break the disastrous Democrat monopoly on the city. L.A. was once a magnet for business and residence, but it's now a hotspot of crime, homelessness, and government corruption.

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Pratt emphasized a point on everyone's minds, whether Democrat or Republican, except a small minority of elites. "One of the most pernicious challenges for Los Angeles is affordability, from housing to food to basic services. Everything is too expensive, and it's getting worse. Furthermore, it feels like there's a breakaway civilization forming where the G-Wagon Brigade is living a life that is completely divorced from the permanent reality of 90% of all Angelenos, and that gap has never been wider," Pratt said in a video ad just before Angelenos cast their votes.

One of the biggest problems that Karen Bass and Nithya Raman have created for young Angelenos is the cost of living. Affordability is crushing us. Here’s my plan to make LA life more affordable for you, and put more $$$ in your pocket. We cannot afford another 4 years of Karen. pic.twitter.com/7ZNipMD7kH — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 2, 2026

Pratt explained, "There are two ways to make something more affordable. You either lower the price, or you increase your income. When you're making minimum wage, filling your gas tank takes years off your life. When people are making $100 grand a month, they're not even looking at the price of gas. All my opponents ever do is focus on one way of making these things more affordable — the one thing they can't do: lower the price of goods. So instead, they have government seize everything and promise you free stuff. This is how socialism always starts, and this is how socialism always ends,” he added, first holding up a wad of cash and then throwing it into a fire.

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In contrast, "I want to focus on getting more money in your pocket," Pratt promised. "Just last year, because of Karen Bass and Nithya Raman chasing business away with insane taxes and regulations, and allowing rampant drug use throughout the city, we had over 100 restaurants shut down in L.A. City."

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When so many businesses close just in one year, “that’s thousands of jobs that have just vanished into thin air,” Pratt continued. “This does two things, and both of them are terrible for you. With [fewer] restaurants, you now have more customers packing into less restaurants. With less choices, the restaurants can raise the prices as much as they want, because where are you gonna go? That's supply and demand.” Imagine there actually being a California politician who understands the basics of supply and demand.

Both consumers and employees suffer, Pratt argued. “With thousands of waiters and cooks now laid off, you have a massive supply of labor fighting over a vanishingly smaller number of jobs. So now employees have to compete for these jobs, and how do you do that? Taking lower pay,” he explained. He didn’t mention it, but California also fuels a job crisis by hiring lots of illegal aliens who will definitely take lower pay.

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Pratt made his case to the filmmakers also. “To all you independent film workers, the cinematographers out there, raise your hand if you've been taking crap jobs for half your rate lately, bringing your camera gear without a kit fee. Why? Because you have to."

He went on, “My plan to tackle this one-two punch of higher prices and lower wages is simple. Increased commerce. We need more business. You've seen all the ‘for lease’ signs on storefronts throughout the city.” It really is as simple as that: with “more businesses, we have more competition. They have to lower prices to win your business. With more commerce, we have more jobs. Now the employers have to woo you to work for them with high pay, benefits, better conditions. This isn't trickle-down economics. It's a rising tide that lifts all boats."

He shared a TV news clip of Robert Lipkin, owner of two warehouses on 14th Street, who was leasing to produce distributors until homeless encampments convinced one of his leasers to move out, and he realized no one else wanted to take the building. Lipkin even tried to sell the property after its two-year vacancy almost ruined him financially. Every time a prospect comes to see the building, Lipkin said, they take one look at the trashed street and balk.

That is what Pratt aims to solve. “As mayor, I will clean the streets. I will make customers want to be out and about, patronizing local businesses, and I will cut regulations and support commerce in this city,” he vowed. That is another crucial component: deregulation.

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Pratt concluded, "This is L.A. This is paradise. We should have money shooting out of the ATMs. We have no excuse to be this destitute and broken down. Karen Bass has failed us, and too many have simply accepted that this is all we can expect from L.A. That ends when I'm mayor. There are so many business leaders champing at the bit to invest in the city. They just need a leader who doesn't want to destroy the place. When I'm mayor, L.A. is back in business.

Here’s hoping Angelenos make the only reasonable choice for mayor.

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