Meet L.A. Mayor Candidate Spencer Pratt's Biggest (Unintentional) Booster

Pacific Palisades fire victim-turned mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt could ascend to one of the top two spots in the Los Angeles mayoral primary based on the strong finish he’s expecting in Tuesday’s election. Millions of Americans sick and tired of watching L.A. circle the drain are depending on him.

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Pratt campaigned on public safety competency, an area where Bass failed spectacularly before, during, and after the Palisades Fire. He has called for the “homeless” issue to be handled by enforcing current laws or offering drugged-out zombies free drug treatment. Bass supports giving addicts drug paraphernalia and providing them expensive housing to OD in. As expected, this has done next to nothing to clear out the dangerous encampments of drug-addicted, dog-abusing squatters who occupy Los Angeles sidewalks and parks.

Good luck on not getting mugged while you’re delivering your ballot to this “safe” drop box outside a city library.

I don't even need to make campaign ads anymore. Karen and Nithya just keep making them for me. pic.twitter.com/Ey724YZv51 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 31, 2026

Nithya Raman, whom Bass asked to run for mayor to split the top two vote-getters in an attempt to ice out Pratt in this wild California primary system, was just endorsed by her pal Hasan Piker, the hateful anti-Semite who has called for the murder of CEOs and is currently a top Democrat podcaster. She was recently featured on his livestream. Pratt explicitly said in a devastating takedown video that a vote for Raman is a vote for Karen Bass.

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To my fellow Angelenos who want change, and are considering voting for Nithya Raman, I can assure you, she is not fit for the job, and she has no path to victory. A vote for Nithya is a vote for Karen Bass. I am ready to earn your vote and make LA feel safe for all. pic.twitter.com/qfnbS9qH4P — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 1, 2026

Pratt is getting serious help to turn things around. Google co-founder Sergey Brin just donated to his candidacy. Paris Hilton, Joe Rogan, the Lakers’ Jeanie Buss, and Shark Tank co-host and Amazon Fire gazillionaire Jamie Siminoff have all voiced support and given the maximum $1,800 to Pratt’s campaign. Even the founder of Tinder is rooting for Pratt.

What do they have to lose? Pratt couldn’t be any worse than Bass, for crying out loud. Pratt’s getting a bigger assist from an unlikely place: Bass. The former reality show cast member never imagined that Mayor Karen Bass would be giving him this kind of boost during the week of the election. But it happened on a city livestream of Skid Row when a drug addict died in front of everybody on Bass's Hobo Cam.

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Every day, babies and dogs are being abused by these drugged-out zombies on the L.A. streets.

Right now there is a 1-week old child on Skid Row covered in feces and urine. Two weeks ago a 2-month old child was tied up naked in a tent while the adults looked for crack. Last week 1 person was murdered. A few days ago there was a shooting. A week before 3 people were shot. — JoeyTuccio (@joey_tuccio) May 31, 2026

"Somebody just died on Karen's livestream. LAPD is setting up a white tent to cover the body," he said in an X message. "This isn't a reality show, it's a horror film. Please pray for this city."

Amen. And vote for Spencer.

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