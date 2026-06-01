Jill Biden’s Memoir Is Going to Tear the Democrats Apart

The Bidens want to restore Joe Biden’s legacy after his disastrous presidency and his Hindenburg-style campaign collapse, and phase one is Jill Biden’s forthcoming memoir. The next step will be Joe Biden’s inevitable presidential memoir, which is sure to have quite a few doozies in it, but for now, we have Jill’s, and if she thought her book would “set the record straight” and the Democrat Party would be thrilled, well, that’s not what’s happening at all. Instead, it's setting the Democrat Party on fire — and the people most enraged are the ones who spent years covering for Joe Biden.

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According to Axios, several former Biden aides, including some of the most loyal ones, are furious about the former first lady's efforts to rewrite history. Jill's book, by all accounts, does what the Bidens have always done: point the finger everywhere except at the mirror.

"The throughline between her book and [Kamala] Harris' is that they blame everyone but themselves for the loss," one former aide said. And another put it even more bluntly. "It's just so selfish. The Bidens preached selflessness and service above all — and every decision they've made since he decided to run for reelection has been about themselves."

Ouch, that’s quite the indictment. And it's coming from people who worked for the man.

The central tension in all of this is the June 2024 CNN debate with President Donald Trump. That was the night America watched Joe Biden visibly struggle to complete a coherent thought on a national stage. In one night, the liberal media, which had spent years pretending that Joe Biden was as sharp as a tack, could no longer pretend everything was okay. As PJ Media previously reported, Jill Biden claimed she thought Joe was having a stroke and cleverly suggested that her husband had never acted like that before or since.

Even former Obama aide Tommy Vietor couldn’t ignore the contradiction: if Jill Biden genuinely feared her husband was having a medical emergency on live television, why did the campaign proceed with the post-debate schedule? Joe went to a rally. Then he went to a Waffle House. Nobody called a doctor. Nobody pumped the brakes. That’s not the sign of a campaign thinking that Joe was having a medical issue.

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Related: Jill Biden Is Trying to Rewrite History About Joe's Cancer Diagnosis

Co-host Jon Favreau said he was "triggered" by the book's framing and didn't hold back. He rejected the idea that Democratic voters would simply forgive and forget by 2028. Voters, he argued, resent "being f***ing lied to by Joe Biden, Jill Biden and their entire f***ing campaign.”And the lying wasn't just about one bad debate night. It was about Biden's overall condition, the campaign's internal polling, and a years-long effort to gaslight anyone who raised concerns. Critics who expressed worry were dismissed as "bedwetters." Now, Favreau says, Joe Biden is essentially confirming by his own admissions that "they were lying the whole time."

Which, of course, is exactly what conservatives were saying all along. How about that?

Writer Zaid Jilani argued that it is "an underrated factor in how distrusted Democrats are that they systematically lied about Biden's condition and in some cases still are." Favreau agreed. The 2024 Democratic National Committee autopsy never even addressed Biden's age or declining health as factors in Kamala’s defeat, a glaring omission that made it clear the party had zero interest in conducting an honest reckoning and was instead engaged in another cover-up.

The Bidens are now planning additional book appearances and campaign stops ahead of the 2026 midterms. Bad timing for the Democrats? You bet. Obviously, some Democrats wish they would just go away. One former official summed up the sentiment with barely concealed exhaustion: "I just wish they would give some more time and space and let people move on. It all feels so disingenuous."

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The left-wing media is freaking out about the Biden book tour for two reasons. First, it reminds voters of the great deception, and that’s not good for Democrats at all. Second, they were all part of the deception, too, and they would really rather move on than get called out on it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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