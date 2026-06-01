Satellite Photos Reveal China's 'Active Defense Web' for Nuclear War

In Communist China's remote western desert, deep in Xinjiang near the Lop Nor nuclear complex, "a vast military complex is taking shape," Reuters reported this weekend, consisting of "a sprawling web of launch pads, bunkers and communications nodes" where Beijing seemingly hopes to ride out and win a nuclear war.

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According to three security experts who analyzed new satellite photos from Lop Nor, "the images reveal more than 80 pads for possible use by China’s expanding fleet of mobile missile launchers and air-defense batteries," and "also show facilities that may serve electronic warfare, satellite communications and command operations."

The analysts had never seen anything like this before because, well, nobody has.

"While the U.S. and Russia rely on the sheer isolation and hardened construction of their silos," as Unveiled China put it, "China is building an active defensive web unlike anything the world has ever seen."

I don't know what it would take to take those sites out of action, but given the reduced size of our strategic nuclear forces, it seems likely that it would take more warheads than we could spare, given Beijing's other nuclear missile sites.

And as you can see in these images, the new sites are pretty cool-looking.

Beijing is carving a terrifying nuclear fortress into the remote desert, bracing for the unthinkable: a direct nuclear showdown with the United States. Newly uncovered satellite imagery reveals a massive, previously unreported military network expanding across thousands of square… https://t.co/fmGzSUkfS4 pic.twitter.com/fQAE6BNnYB — UnveiledChina (@Unveiled_ChinaX) May 29, 2026

Reuters described this growing "ability to protect its desert silos [as] key to China’s stated goal of forging a minimal but credible nuclear deterrent," but that word "minimal" is dangerously out of date.

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Back when China was still poor, the country's nuclear deterrent was a bit like France's — just enough to "tear off an arm," as Charles de Gaulle supposedly put it. Because, really, how much deterrence does a non-superpower need to pay for?

But now China is a superpower by most any measure, and the Pentagon warned five years ago that Beijing's nuclear forces were in the midst of a "strategic breakout" that I reported on here and here.

The Federation of American Scientists (FAS) revealed in July 2021 satellite imagery showing a second new silo field that would soon be home to as many as 110 nuclear missiles, close on the heels of news from June of construction of a first huge silo field in Gansu province housing up to 120 missiles.

Each DF-41 missile housed in those silos can carry anywhere from three to 10 independently targetable warheads. Or MIRV for Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicles in industry-speak.

While the U.S. was busily constrained by Barack Obama's New START agreement with Russia, severely limiting our 450 aging Minuteman III missiles to just one warhead each, Beijing was under no such constraints — and also showed zero interest in talking about nuclear arms limits. While we were building down, China was building up. Way up.

So if China can silo so many MIRVed missiles in nothing flat, why the pricy new set of mobile launch complexes at Lop Nor?

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Second strike.

"The scale of the construction," Reuters reported, "points to a sweeping expansion of hardened infrastructure designed to protect and operate China’s land-based nuclear forces. Taken together, the network signals a significant upgrade in Beijing’s efforts to ensure second-strike capability, underscoring intensifying nuclear competition with the United States."

Nuclear-missile submarines (SSBNs) traditionally play the second-strike role, but Beijing can't rely on its SSBN force, which is both too small and too noisy.

At least for now.

If China won't talk limits, we need to forget Obama-era wishful thinking and get serious about deterrence again.

Recommended: Blue Origin's Earth-Shattering Kaboom

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