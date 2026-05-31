Google Seeks Approval to Release 32 Million AI-Bred Mosquitoes on California, Florida

Big Tech, in addition to its ambition to blot out the sun for Climate Change™, also has big plans to use bioengineered insect species of various sorts to achieve their aim of saving the planet — or, alternatively, for those inclined to “conspiracy theories,” destroying it.

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Via California Post (emphasis added):

California could soon become a testing ground for one of Google’s most ambitious public health projects yet. The tech giant is seeking federal approval to release up to 32 million specially treated mosquitoes in California and Florida over the next two years as part of an effort to reduce the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, including West Nile virus, St. Louis encephalitis, dengue, Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever… The project is part of Google’s little-known Debug initiative, launched more than a decade ago to develop new technologies aimed at reducing populations of disease-carrying mosquitoes… Rather than releasing biting insects, the company plans to release male mosquitoes infected with Wolbachia, a naturally occurring bacteria. When the infected males mate with wild female mosquitoes, the offspring do not survive, helping suppress mosquito populations over time. Because only female mosquitoes bite humans, experts say the releases would not increase the number of biting mosquitoes…. Google says artificial intelligence and robotic systems would be used to breed, sort and release the mosquitoes at a scale large enough to make the strategy effective.

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While not the most beloved of Earth’s creatures for obvious reasons, mosquitoes nonetheless serve numerous vital functions in the ecosystems in which they reside — as do all of flora and fauna, which exist in a highly complex and synergistic interplay that reckless practitioners of The Science™ have neither the expertise nor the humility to consider when they’re unleashing diseased, AI-modified organisms on the environment.

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Via Journal of Ecosystem and Ecography (emphasis added):

Mosquitoes, those tiny buzzing insects that often provoke annoyance and concern among humans, might seem like insignificant pests. However, it is essential to recognize that mosquitoes hold an unexpected role in the natural world. Beyond their nuisance factor and their ability to transmit diseases, these insects play a crucial part in maintaining ecological balance… While mosquitoes are not commonly recognized as pollinators like bees or butterflies, certain mosquito species do contribute to the pollination of plants… Mosquitoes also serve as a vital food source for numerous organisms, playing a significant role in various food chains and ecological interactions. Larval mosquitoes are consumed by fish, amphibians, and other aquatic organisms. Adult mosquitoes provide nourishment for a wide array of animals, including birds, bats, dragonflies, and spiders. For many of these species, mosquitoes represent an essential part of their diet, particularly during breeding seasons when energy demands are high. Removing mosquitoes from the ecosystem could disrupt these intricate food webs, potentially leading to cascading effects throughout the ecosystem… Mosquitoes act as ecological filters by selectively targeting certain individuals within a population. Female mosquitoes, the blood-feeding individuals responsible for disease transmission, are often drawn to specific hosts based on various factors such as body heat, movement, and door. By preferentially selecting certain individuals, mosquitoes indirectly influence population dynamics and contribute to the overall health and fitness of animal populations.

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Has Google — which, for the record, as should never go unnoted here, routinely demonetizes PJ Media content under the guise of fighting “dangerous or derogatory content” and/or “unreliable and harmful claims” — considered the second- and third-order effects of its plot to airdrop diseased insects by the millions into the environment?

Or, perhaps, the more incisive question is: are the second- and third-order effects actually the entire point of this exercise in hubris?

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